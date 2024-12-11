Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video)

Published: 16:34, 11 December 2024
Lost world found: Centara's splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video)
Picture courtesy of Chill Journey

Centara Hotels & Resorts is pulling out all the stops with a sensational upgrade to its famed Lost World-themed haven, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. This month sees a dazzling debut of new attractions designed to captivate guests of all ages, promising a holiday like no other.

Making a splash are four newly unveiled water park zones. Get ready to be awed by Volcano Island’s fiery eruptions and dazzling light displays. Meanwhile, the Giant Slider, interactive Jungle Water Park, and serene Misty Forest each offer their unique brand of aquatic escapades tailored to thrill seekers and chill enthusiasts alike.

The adventure doesn’t stop there. The Lost World Adventure Land theme park is bursting with adrenaline-pumping activities.

Test your nerves on aerial obstacle courses, let loose on a three-level playground with exhilarating slides, bounce to your heart’s content in the trampoline zone, or try your hand at dinosaur bone excavation, perfect for family fun and adventure.

Accommodation is equally exciting, with 555 ocean-facing rooms and suites marrying the intrigue of the Lost World theme with modern luxury. Wake up to breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, providing a picture-perfect backdrop for your stay.

Vistors’ taste buds are in for a treat too. Centara’s dining options are as impressive as their activities, with the Coast Beach Club & Bistro setting a new standard for Pattaya’s beach clubs. Meanwhile, a revamped lounge bar and a stunning rooftop venue deliver sumptuous flavours and refreshing drinks, sure to satisfy every palate.

Picture of the Lost World Adventure Land theme park courtesy of Bangkok Post
Picture of the Lost World Adventure Land theme park courtesy of Bangkok Post

Adding to the allure are the wide-ranging activities and facilities. The whimsical Candy Spa is a hit with the kids, while adults can unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, striking a perfect balance between relaxation and play.

As a cherry on top, guests staying between December 1 and March 31, 2025, can enjoy exclusive perks. Two children under 12 receive complimentary entry to Lost World Adventure Land, and there are delightful credits for dining and spa experiences.

Alongside daily breakfast for adults, there are special rates for private speedboat jaunts to the nearby Koh Lan island, welcoming up to eight passengers, ideal for families hunting for a mix of adventure, relaxation, and luxury.

Picture courtesy of Centara Facebook
Picture courtesy of Centara Facebook

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya promises an unforgettable escape, combining all the elements of a dream family holiday. Get ready to dive into an adventure-packed paradise!

Why is the Lost World theme so appealing for family resorts?

It ignites imagination and adventure, offering diverse attractions that engage all ages, fostering family bonding and memorable experiences.

How do themed water parks enhance the resort experience?

They provide immersive environments with diverse attractions, catering to different tastes and ages, enhancing fun and engagement for all visitors.

What if a resort could perfectly balance adventure and relaxation?

It would create a versatile destination appealing to thrill-seekers and relaxation enthusiasts, ensuring satisfaction and a comprehensive vacation experience.

How can exclusive offers impact guest satisfaction?

They enhance perceived value, encourage longer stays, and create memorable experiences, leading to higher guest satisfaction and loyalty.

What makes a resort an ideal choice for family vacations?

A mix of themed attractions, diverse dining, relaxation options, and exclusive offers creates a comprehensive and enjoyable family experience.

