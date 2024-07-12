Centara ranked as Thailand’s strongest brand two years in a row

Centara Group has been recognised as “Thailand’s Strongest Brand” for the second year in a row by the Brand Finance Thailand 50 report.

This achievement follows a series of domestic and global success as Centara continues to expand their hotel and resort locations.

The Thailand 50 report

Brand Finance is an international brand evaluation and consultancy agency which independently assesses the intangible value of brands.

The Thailand 50 report specifically aims to understand and position Thailand’s most valuable brands in relation to customer perceptions and company reputation.

While measuring a company’s brand equity, trust and financial performance, the report additionally gathers insights from respondents across the Asia Pacific and globally to outline a brand’s reputation.

The 2024 report indicated that the Thai telecom industry, including companies such as True Dtac and AIS, is leading the charge for Thailand’s digital transformation.

Oil and Gas company PTT Station experienced a +25.1% growth in their brand value, helping them keep their number 1 spot as the most valuable brand in Thailand.

However, Centara Hotels & Resorts stole the spotlight, ranking number 1 as Thailand’s strongest brand for the second year running.

Centara’s success

Centara Hotels & Resorts since starting in 1983 have continued to expand their operations and portfolio of 95 properties across 12 countries.

According to Brand, Marketing & Digital Vice President Tom Thrussel, guests continue to trust Centara because of their unwavering commitment to authenticity.

“This is the essence of hospitality that we strive to deliver wherever we operate,” said Thrussel.

“Whether our guests stay in Southeast Asia, Japan or the Middle East, we want to create an ambience and a service culture that lets them know they are staying in a Centara hotel.”

Thrussel also believes Centara’s strong brand presence can be attributed to their commitment of preserving their Thai heritage and family values.

“We started as a Thai family business and expanded to become the country’s leading hotel group, but we have never lost sight of our company’s DNA,” said Thrussel.

Centara’s future plans

After celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023, Centara has no plans to slow down their operations globally.

Earlier this year, Centara launched COSI in Vientiane, Laos, the COSI brand’s first location outside of Thailand.

Later this year, the Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui is scheduled for opening, and the Centara Reserve Samui (winner of the “Hotel Design of the Year” award) will be introduced in more high-demand resort destinations.

In Thailand, Centara Ayutthaya launched successfully, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to servicing all parts of the Kingdom.

Centara recently announced the debut of the Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, one part of the Atollia multi-island development scheduled to welcome guests in 2025.

While new facilities are being built globally, Centara are upgrading and improving existing locations such as Centara Karon Resort Phuket and Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

In addition to these ambitious plans, Centara Hotel & Resorts’ commitment to sustainability initiatives have earnt them recognition by the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024.

“Every year, we have strived to improve and to introduce our style of warm, heartfelt Thai hospitality to even more guests from around the world,” said Thrussel.

“Overally, we are pleased with the progress we are making in our mission to become a top 100 global hotel group by 2027.”