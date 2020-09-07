Car damaged by construction debris falling from high-rise building in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Construction debris has fallen from a 23 storey building in Pattaya, badly damaging the parked car it landed on. Police in the city were notified of the incident, which the Pattaya News reports happened around 7.30pm last night.

Khok Kriat, the 51 year old owner of the white Honda Jazz, filed the police report as a result of his hatchback being damaged by the falling materials. He says he has spoken to the supervisor at the construction site, who has pledged to pay for the damage. Kriat says local residents need to be aware of the danger around building sites and is calling on all construction workers to observe health and safety regulations.

In another incident at the weekend, 12 workers were hospitalised when a tunnel collapsed in north-eastern Thailand after scaffolding was overloaded with concrete. They fell up to 6 metres into the gaping hole. The project was engineered and constructed by Italian-Thai.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News