12 workers injured as tunnel collapses in north-eastern Thailand | The Thaiger

North East
12 workers injured as tunnel collapses in north-eastern Thailand
A tunnel under construction in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has collapsed, injuring 12 workers. The tunnel is an underpass running below the Map Kabao-Jira Junction dual railway track. The underpass was bring constructed by the Italian-Thai company.
According to the Bangkok Post, the scaffolding being used gave way due to concrete being poured unevenly, creating too heavy a load. It’s understood there were 20 workmen at the scene, with 12 of them falling up to 6 metres into the hole.
Alerted by the sub-district headman, officials and emergency responders rushed to the scene, with the Pak Chong Foundation transporting the injured workers to the Pakchongnana Hospital for treatment. They also combed the site to check if any workers were buried under the rubble. All workers were accounted for. The site was closed off as police and rescue workers continued to carry out an initial inspection.
The State Railway of Thailand says the workers have all now been discharged from hospital and that it is launching an investigation into safety standards at the site, which is being run by the contractor Italian-Thai Development, the same company who built the 4 underground road tunnels in Phuket. The now-jailed Premchai Karnasuta is still the President of the company according to the Italian-Thai website with 3 of his children serving as executive vice presidents of the Board. Premchai was jailed over charges of wildlife poaching in a Kanchanaburi protected sanctuary.
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs
Police arrested a 50 year old man for allegedly carrying 112 million baht worth of illegal drugs. Police searched his pickup truck at a Sakon Nakhon checkpoint in Northeast Thailand and found 75 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills and marijuana. The methamphetamine was separated into 1-kilogram packs. They also found 2,000 methamphetamine pill, known as speed, police say. The marijuana was compressed into 16 bars weighing 1 kilogram each. Altogether, the street value is around 112 million baht, police say. Truck driver Khongsak Jitrawang, from the Isaan province Kalasin, was stopped at a police checkpoint. At first, the driver […]
North East
1,500 year old human bones and pottery found in Isaan province
An Isaan woman found what experts say are 1,500 year old human bones and pottery. Fine Arts Department officials say they believe the bones and pottery were buried together during a funeral hundreds of years ago. A Surin local, 60 year old Muay Maichai, says she was walking through an area she frequents when she saw part of a jar sticking out of the ground. She decided to dig it up. She dug in the dirt some more and found human bones. A few days after her find, the Fine Arts Department excavated the area and took the items to the […]
Road deaths
British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat
A 43 year old British man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver whilst driving his motorcycle at an intersection in the main city area of Nakhon Ratchasima last night. Emergency responders headed to the Phon Lan gate intersection on the Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road around 11.30pm. At this stage Police believe he was hit by a truck and the driver had fled the scene. They found the man laying face down on the road, covered in blood. The damaged motorcycle was also on the road a short distance away. rescue teams tried using CPR to revive the British national but couldn’t get […]
