12 workers injured as tunnel collapses in north-eastern Thailand | The Thaiger

A tunnel under construction in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has collapsed, injuring 12 workers. The tunnel is an underpass running below the Map Kabao-Jira Junction dual railway track. The underpass was bring constructed by the Italian-Thai company.

According to the Bangkok Post, the scaffolding being used gave way due to concrete being poured unevenly, creating too heavy a load. It’s understood there were 20 workmen at the scene, with 12 of them falling up to 6 metres into the hole.

Alerted by the sub-district headman, officials and emergency responders rushed to the scene, with the Pak Chong Foundation transporting the injured workers to the Pakchongnana Hospital for treatment. They also combed the site to check if any workers were buried under the rubble. All workers were accounted for. The site was closed off as police and rescue workers continued to carry out an initial inspection.

The State Railway of Thailand says the workers have all now been discharged from hospital and that it is launching an investigation into safety standards at the site, which is being run by the contractor Italian-Thai Development, the same company who built the 4 underground road tunnels in Phuket. The now-jailed Premchai Karnasuta is still the President of the company according to the Italian-Thai website with 3 of his children serving as executive vice presidents of the Board. Premchai was jailed over charges of wildlife poaching in a Kanchanaburi protected sanctuary.

