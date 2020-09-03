image
Connect with us

Pattaya

Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A Burmese man has been hospitalised in Pattaya after being violently attacked by a group of unidentified men in the main city area. The Pattaya News reports that the 32 year old man, named only as ‘Aree’, sustained several injuries, including one to his left eye, after being beaten with a belt with a metal buckle. The attack occurred around 1am this morning in the Nong Prue district of the city.

It’s understood a group of 4 men were drinking Ya Dong, a form of moonshine, when a verbal disagreement broke out with Aree, which quickly became violent. The perpetrators fled the scene following the attack, although the belt which was used as a weapon, was discovered nearby.

Ya dong street liquor is a herb-infused Thai alcohol made from local Lao Khao (white spirit) and a number of ‘health enhancing’ herbs. Traditionally used as a medicine and blood tonic Ya Dong is meant to enhance libido and boost strength (of course). ‘Lao Khao’ the Thai alcohol used in this potent concoction is a cheap and nasty rice whiskey favoured by rural folk of Thailand. Ya Dong is served with a salt, chilli and sugar dip and sour, unripe mango.

One witness to the attack, a friend of Aree’s, says he did not know the men involved. Police are expected to interview Aree today and will also review CCTV footage of the area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 3, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    A best was left at the scene.
    Just look for someone with his trousers round his ankles.

    Signed Sherlock

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

PM&#8217;s daughters sue 100 people for defamation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

Rumours spreading over social media about the Thai PM’s twin daughters are so far from the truth that the twins have filed a lawsuit against more than 100 people for defamation. Lawyer Apiwat Khanthong, representing twins Thanya and Nittha Chan-o-cha, says more than 100 social media accounts are facing libel charges under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act and the Criminal Code. Social media accounts for some politicians might be reviewed by police to see if they shared the defamatory posts, the lawyer says. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is not involved in the lawsuit, but he did tell reporters that his daughters have […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Royal Thai Police says it accepts the findings of a recently concluded inquiry into the “Boss” fiasco and will begin legal proceedings against 21 of the Police officers involved. The Bangkok Post reports that RTP representatives Jaruwat Waisaya and Kissana Phathanacharoen confirmed the move at a press briefing yesterday, adding that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda will take charge of the long-running case that has become a national disgrace for Thailand. “We will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sanook

A group of insurgents allegedly shot up a police vehicle while it was travelling in the southern province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia. 50 bullet casings were found on the ground after the ambush. Luckily, the 5 police officers, including the province’s deputy police chief, were not injured. The police vehicle was equipped with bullet proof windows and the body of the truck was plated with armor. None of the bullets were able to penetrate the vehicle. The police sped away to a nearby paramilitary ranger post. Police say around 10 insurgents hid in the bushes along the road and opened […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending