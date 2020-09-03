Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya | The Thaiger

A Burmese man has been hospitalised in Pattaya after being violently attacked by a group of unidentified men in the main city area. The Pattaya News reports that the 32 year old man, named only as ‘Aree’, sustained several injuries, including one to his left eye, after being beaten with a belt with a metal buckle. The attack occurred around 1am this morning in the Nong Prue district of the city.

It’s understood a group of 4 men were drinking Ya Dong, a form of moonshine, when a verbal disagreement broke out with Aree, which quickly became violent. The perpetrators fled the scene following the attack, although the belt which was used as a weapon, was discovered nearby.

Ya dong street liquor is a herb-infused Thai alcohol made from local Lao Khao (white spirit) and a number of ‘health enhancing’ herbs. Traditionally used as a medicine and blood tonic Ya Dong is meant to enhance libido and boost strength (of course). ‘Lao Khao’ the Thai alcohol used in this potent concoction is a cheap and nasty rice whiskey favoured by rural folk of Thailand. Ya Dong is served with a salt, chilli and sugar dip and sour, unripe mango.

One witness to the attack, a friend of Aree’s, says he did not know the men involved. Police are expected to interview Aree today and will also review CCTV footage of the area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News