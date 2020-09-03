Thai Airways announces extra repatriation flights for European and Asian cities | The Thaiger

The executive vice president of Thai Airways, Wiwat Piyawiroj, says the national carrier is introducing 18 repatriation flights to cities in Asia and Europe. The flights will permit foreign nationals in Thailand to return home, while also allowing repatriating Thais or eligible foreigners to return to the Kingdom.

A report in the Bangkok Post says the flights are aimed primarily at students and business travellers coming to Thailand, as well as foreign tourists who need to return home. The European flights will serve Munich, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Copenhagen. The Asian flights will serve Taipei and Hong Kong. Tickets will be one-way only and the carrier says availability is limited. All flights will also carry cargo.

Wiwat adds that the airline is working with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help bring stranded Thais home. Earlier this week, the national carrier flew 216 Thai nationals back from Hong Kong. He says anyone who wishes to return to the Kingdom from one of the cities listed must contact their nearest Thai embassy prior to booking.

The European schedule will see 1 flight leaving for Munich on September 11, while 2 will head to Frankfurt on September 18 and 30. There will be 3 flights to London, on September 13, 20, and 27, and 2 to Paris on September 17 and 29. There will also be 2 flights to Copenhagen on September 13 and 27.

The Asian schedule includes 4 flights to Taipei on September 4, 10, 18, and 25, as well as 4 flights to Hong Kong on September 9, 16, 23 and 30.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post