Brit in the buff brings chaos to Pattaya hotel: Unhinged nudist lands behind bars

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

An unhinged naked British man was taken into custody after causing chaos in a hotel in Pattaya. Police officers are investigating the unusual incident in an attempt to identify the source of the man’s unhinged behaviour.

Pattaya Police Station’s Pol. Capt. Kittisuk Suthinitaswong was alerted about the embarrassing incident at exactly 4.30am today at the Centara Nova Hotel & Spa, located in Soi Pattaya Klang 12 within Nongprue, a sub-district of the Banglamung district in Chon Buri province.

The site of the incident, a hotel room on the sixth floor, was a scene of bizarre occurrences. Inside, police found a disoriented British man, 26 year old Kailund Taylor, stark naked and acting in a peculiar manner. The room bore the signs of rampant havoc, with vandalised property and a sprayed fire extinguisher, causing dense smog and foam to fill the room.

Despite attempts at negotiating with the British man, described as highly uncooperative, officers at the scene were forced to apprehend him. Before moving to the police station, officers had to forcefully put on a pair of pants.

During a conversation with The Pattaya News, post the incident, Pol. Capt. Kittisuk inferred that alcohol or illicit substances might have led to the British man’s breakdown, nonetheless, they were looking into additional possibilities. It was also affirmed that Taylor would undergo a drug test.

Since the occurrence, Taylor has been detained at the Pattaya Police Station, where, according to officers, he continues to exhibit an uncooperative and volatile disposition.

At the moment, there are no indications regarding the potential charges he might face due to his actions or the possibility of his case being forwarded to Thai Immigration for deportation or blacklisting, reported The Pattaya News.