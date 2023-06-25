Thailand No.1 in ASEAN according to UN’s 2023 Sustainable Development ranking

Image courtesy of Sanook

Thailand‘s recent economic, social, and green development has been reflected in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Report for 2023. In a statement relayed by Trisulee Trisoranakul, the Deputy Government spokesperson, it is reported that Thailand’s Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is pleased. Thailand has now improved its standing to the 43rd position among 166 countries from 44th last year.

The Sustainable Development Report outlines that Thailand has, for the fifth consecutive year, held the number one spot for sustainable development within the ASEAN region. This successful development, represented through an SDG Index score of 74.7 in 2023, underlines the government’s efforts to foster sustainable progress. The accomplishments are seen as an affirmation of the nation’s strategic goals and developmental plans across all levels, such as the 12th and 13th National Economic and Social Development plans. Trisulee said…

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the government attach importance to sustainable development in economic, societal and quality of life aspects. These have all been clarified when included in the national strategy and various levels of country development plans. Thailand’s developmental direction is internationally recognised, as seen from the latest UN SDG Index ranking.”

Trisulee further added that, since 2016, the UN has issued a Sustainable Development Report. The purpose of the report is to evaluate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of all 193 UN member nations. Each year, the development progress against all 17 SDGs is assessed and compiled into one SDG Index for each country.

The 17 SDGs included in the index are the eradication of poverty and hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions as well as partnerships for the goals, reported Sanook.