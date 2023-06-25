Foreign motorcyclist in Pattaya struck by hit-and-run baht bus driver

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

A bizarre incident unfolded as a foreign motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a baht bus, which subsequently fled from the accident site. The collision occurred at 3.30am, in the vicinity of Hard Rock Hotel.

Emergency healthcare workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were alerted and they quickly reached the mishap site, finding the foreign motorcyclist laid out on the ground, struggling with a potentially serious head injury. The identification of the man at the centre of this unfortunate incident remains unknown at this time. On the assessment of the Sawang Boriboon responders, the man seemed to be showcasing signs of potential alcohol inebriation.

A conspicuously abandoned black ADV 150 Honda motorbike, believed to belong to the injured foreigner, was located not far from him. He was rushed to a local hospital without any further delay for immediate medical attention.

Prinya Kamphaengphet, 38 years old, was present at the scene; she had been enjoying a quiet early morning walk near the accident site. Prinya shared that she had witnessed the incident, in which the motorbike seemed to be racing with what appeared to be a baht bus when disaster struck.

She said that the victim and the bus appeared to be racing each other when they collided which resulted in the motorbike getting overturned and the rider falling helplessly on the street.

Follow us on :













In the wake of the accident, Prinya did not hesitate to grab her mobile and capture the incident. Astoundingly, she reported, the driver of the striking vehicle stopped momentarily seemingly to assess potential damage to his vehicle. To Prinya’s shock, the driver exhibited no concern for the injured motorcyclist and chose to drive away from the scene leaving the man lying on the road. Upon witnessing this heartless act, Prinya rang up the relevant police to report the incident.

To identify the elusive driver, the police are reviewing the CCTV footage capturing the exact location of the accident. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to conclusively verify the identity of the motorbike rider, reports The Pattaya News.