Phuket’s courtroom prescription: Legal drama escalates in Swiss assault dismissal

Picture of Urs Fehr (right) courtesy of Bangkok Post

A gripping legal battle is heating up in Phuket as the lawyer representing a woman doctor challenges the court’s shocking decision to dismiss her assault case against a Swiss man. Dr Thandao Chandam claims she was kicked in the back by 45 year old Urs Fehr, also known as David, while she sat outside his villa on Yamu Beach in Thalang district on February 24.

The court threw out the case on September 3, citing insufficient evidence against Fehr. But Dr Thandao’s legal eagle, Niphit Intharasombat, isn’t backing down. He’s filing an appeal to the Supreme Court, insisting that the testimonies of Dr Thandao and her colleague, who witnessed the incident, are far more credible than Fehr’s version of events.

Advertisements

Fehr reportedly lost his cool over what he believed was trespassing. The situation escalated after Dr Thandao’s companion apologised and tried to leave, accepting Fehr’s claims of ownership. Niphit alleges that when they returned to the scene, Fehr attempted a second attack on the 27 year old woman, visibly enraged and further inflamed by the presence of his wife, said Niphit.

“Two police officers arrived and separated the parties involved. They held mediation for over three hours, focusing on the issues of trespass and assault.”

Niphit emphasised that forensic examinations confirmed Dr Thandao’s injuries.

“The doctor and her colleague wouldn’t have alerted the security guard if she hadn’t been attacked.”

The appeal lodged with the Phuket Kwaeng Court seeks the Supreme Court’s intervention to reopen the case and reassess the evidence.

Advertisements

Dr Thandao’s legal team is optimistic that the appeal will lead to a fresh evaluation of the alleged assault, determined to ensure that justice is served, reported Phuket news.

Original story: Swiss man acquitted in Phuket court for kicking woman doctor

A Swiss man charged with kicking a woman doctor on the steps leading down to a beach outside his villa in February was acquitted by Phuket Kwaeng Court yesterday.

The court extended the benefit of the doubt to the 45 year old Swiss expat Urs Fehr, also known as David. Details of the court’s ruling remain undisclosed.

David faced accusations of kicking 26 year old Dr Thandao Chandam in the back while she and a friend watched the full moon on steps at Yamu beach, adjacent to his rented villa in Thalang district on February 24. Following the incident, the Swiss and his Thai wife apologised, claiming they thought the doctor was trespassing on their property. They explained that David slipped on the steps and accidentally struck Dr Thandao.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the steps to the beach were not part of the rented villa and were illegally constructed. Local officials later demolished the steps.

The incident generated significant public outrage and was widely covered in social and mainstream media. Residents demanded David’s expulsion, leading immigration police to revoke his visa, citing him as a societal threat. The Swiss appealed the revocation.

In addition to this incident, David was fined for a separate road rage altercation involving an ambulance driver. His foundation’s licence for elephant conservation was scrutinised, and officials revoked licences for a pistol and rifle registered to him and his foundation.

The court yesterday declared David not guilty of the incident that incited public outcry.

Kasem Chandam, Dr Thandao’s father, confirmed the court’s decision, stating that his daughter was upset by the ruling. He mentioned that her lawyers would request a full copy of the court’s judgement in the coming days.

What Other Media Are Saying Pattaya Mail reports on the Phuket Provincial Court acquitting a Swiss man, David, of assaulting Dr. Tharndao Jandam, citing a lack of clear evidence and reasonable doubt, despite public calls for his expulsion and visa revocation. (read more)

reports on the Phuket Provincial Court acquitting a Swiss man, David, of assaulting Dr. Tharndao Jandam, citing a lack of clear evidence and reasonable doubt, despite public calls for his expulsion and visa revocation. (read more) Thai Examiner reports Dr Thandao vowing to appeal after Criminal Court dismissed charges against Swiss expat Urs Fehr, citing video evidence and questioning her testimony, amid public outrage and visa status uncertainty. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might the court have initially dismissed the assault case against Urs Fehr? The court cited insufficient evidence, possibly questioning the credibility or consistency of the testimonies presented. How could the Supreme Court’s involvement change the outcome of this legal battle? The Supreme Court may order a reassessment of evidence and testimonies, potentially leading to a different verdict. What if Dr Thandao’s appeal highlights new evidence or perspectives? Introducing new evidence could strengthen her case, possibly leading to a reversal of the initial dismissal. How does the concept of property rights play a role in this dispute? Fehr’s perception of trespassing may have influenced his reaction, complicating the assault allegation. What might be the implications for legal processes in Thailand if this case is overturned? An overturn could set a precedent, encouraging more thorough evaluations of evidence in similar cases.