Beachside serenity shattered: Police probe possible foul play in Jomtien Beach death

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya Facebook

The tranquillity of Jomtien Beach in Sattahip, Pattaya was disrupted abruptly this morning when police discovered a dead body, suspected to be a victim of possible foul play. The alarm was promptly raised, sending Na Jomtien officers and Sattahip rescue workers rushing to the scene, in response to the chilling report of a body.

Wearing a pink T-shirt and brown shorts, the unidentified dead man was found bearing a severe wound. A devastating blow to the man’s right temple had given rise to a significant skull fracture. Given the state of the body, police estimate the man had been dead for a minimum of eight hours prior to their arrival.

Na Jomtien officers detailed an intriguing aspect of the tragedy. The picture they painted was of a party gone awry. Close to the location where the grim discovery was made, police uncovered items suggesting a recent beach barbecue. They found two grill stoves, left-behind beach umbrellas, and shattered bamboo sticks. A wooden log measuring 1 metre in length was also discovered at the scene. These barbecue items, which seemingly narrate the story leading to the tragedy, were appropriately bagged as evidence, reported The Pattaya News.

Lending weight to the mystery is an anecdote passed through local networks about the victim. The unidentified man, believed to be homeless, was said to have been brought to Jomtien Beach following an alcohol-induced disruption in a neighbouring village. Allegedly, the person responsible for depositing the man at the beach was none other than the village chief.

As local police press forward with the investigation, efforts are being put into identifying the victim and corroborating the aforementioned report.

