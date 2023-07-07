From jailbird to jailbreaker: Former inmate’s knife attack shocks Chiang Mai district

Photo via Facebook/ Daorung Sinnok and กูรู้.. โลกรู้

Thai police arrested a former jailbird after he attacked a 66 year old neighbour with a knife in the Mea Pong district in the northern province of Chiang Mai. The habitual criminal’s younger sister expressed pride in her brother before he left for jail.

In the early hours of Saturday, July 1, the 66 year old victim, Prachan Khameye, was found covered in blood after the brutal knife attack at his house following the assault by his 36 year old neighbour, Chaiya Tana. Prachan had multiple stab wounds to his body and a serious wound to his neck.

Chaiya then fled from the scene after the knife attack and hid in a nearby forest.

Last night the brutal recidivist contacted a close friend for help. His 34 year old friend, Boonrod, however, managed to persuade Chaiya to surrender to the police.

During questioning at Mae Pong Police Station, Chaiya revealed that he was drinking alcohol with his wife at home when Prachan, who lived only 100 metres away, joined them. Chaiya then requested Prachan repay a debt which made Prachan angry. He then got up and returned home.

While Prachan was making his way back, Chaiya’s wife told her husband that Prachan had sexually harassed her during Chaiya’s previous incarceration. Consumed by fury, Chaiya armed himself with an air gun and a knife and followed Prachan home.

He initially shot at his neighbour but missed before following him into his house and repeatedly stabbing Prachan. He then returned home to sleep with his wife before seeking refuge in the forest the following day.

Channel 3 reported that Chaiya maintained a cruel smile while reenacting the knife attack at the victim’s house. Furthermore, his younger sister, 34 year old Ae, arrived to offer her support, allegedly expressing her pride in her brother stating…

“I am proud of you. Do not give up. It (imprisonment) will not be long.”

The media reported that Chaiya has a long history of crimes.

In 2004, when he was 17 years old, he murdered his stepfather and was jailed in the youth detention centre for two years. In 2007, he was apprehended for importing and producing inhalants.

In 2010, Chaiya was charged with producing firearms without permission and physically assaulting another person.

He physically assaulted another victim in 2012, broke into another person’s house in 2015, caused chaos and damage to another person’s assets under the influence of alcohol in 2017, and raped and physically assaulted his mother in 2019.

Follow us on :













In the rape case, Chaiya received a four-year prison sentence. He was released earlier this year.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the present case. They will question the suspect in greater detail before filing formal charges against him.