Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a Thai man while he was riding a motorcycle on Bangna-Trat Road in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok, this morning, July 30.

The Facebook page Mueang Prakan V2 reported that the shooting occurred at around 7.40am on Bangna-Trat Road, opposite the Bangna Tower office building. The victim was a 25 year old Thai man, whose name has been withheld.

He was shot twice in the back and once in the shoulder. He was admitted to Prince Hospital Suvarnabhumi, located near the scene, and is reported to be in serious condition.

A witness told rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation that she heard repeated gunshots before seeing the victim collapse on the footpath.

A female vendor recounted seeing the man riding his motorcycle slowly before stopping in front of her stall and then collapsing. She said she did not initially notice any wounds or blood, but when the man asked for help, she checked on him closely and noticed gunshot wounds.

The vendor stated that she did not witness the actual shooting, as it took place some distance away and her view was blocked by several cars. She added that the road was crowded at the time.

The victim’s father suspects that his son had been stalked by the gunman, although he did not provide further details or a motive for the alleged attack.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage along the road in an effort to identify the suspect.

This incident comes just days after another shocking shooting in Bangkok on Monday, July 28, in which a Thai man carried out a murder-suicide at the well-known Or Tor Kor Market in the Chatuchak area. The gunman shot and killed four security guards and one female vendor before taking his own life.

That fatal attack was reportedly triggered by business failure and a prior conflict with the security team, whom the gunman accused of scratching his car. The wife of one of the deceased guards stated that her husband had no involvement in the dispute, as he had only recently started working at the market.