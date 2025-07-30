Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

Thailand’s favourite fortune teller is back in the spotlight as the countdown to the August 1 Government Lottery draw heats up, and Mae Jamnian’s pink slips are flying off the shelves.

Renowned for her uncanny accuracy, Mae Jamnian’s lottery number predictions have once again created a nationwide buzz. Her top 10 best-selling numbers for this round are all rooted in auspicious events and symbolic figures, with devotees hoping her streak of good luck continues.

According to her official Mae Jamnian Lottery release, the top-selling numbers this week are:

28, 12, 93, 73, 69, 53, 49, 78, 79, and 25.

Many of the numbers are tied to the Thai royal family or revered Buddhist monks, which is no coincidence. Fans believe spiritual and royal connections enhance their chances of hitting the jackpot.

Among the standouts:

28: The birthday of His Majesty King Rama X, celebrated on July 28

12: Symbolising National Mother’s Day and Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s auspicious number

73: Reflecting His Majesty the King’s age this year

93: Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s current age

69 and 79: Linked to the anniversary and Buddhist Lent period of the late Luang Pho Ruay, a monk held in high reverence

“The best-selling numbers are still anchored in tradition, beliefs, and figures who hold great importance in Thai culture,” said a lottery vendor in Nakhon Pathom. “Mae Jamnian’s pink slips always sell out fast — people trust her.”

The rest of the popular picks include numbers frequently associated with spiritual ceremonies, temple anniversaries, or lucky digits believed to carry positive energy.

While the chances of striking it rich remain slim, faith in Mae Jamnian’s predictions continues to fuel long queues at lottery booths across the country, Sanook reports.

As one Bangkok resident quipped: “It’s not just about luck, it’s about belief.”

With just days to go, anticipation is sky-high, and whether you’re buying for fun or with full faith, these numbers are now top of mind for Thailand’s hopeful punters.