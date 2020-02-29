Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones
An Australian bodybuilder was arrested in Pattaya yesterday for working without a permit and being in possession of illegal hormones. Police say they received a tip from a concerned citizen that Rohan Jeffrey Reid, a well known former winner of amateur bodybuilding tournaments in Australia, was working illegally, organising and profiting from “Thai Muscle Camp” programs for foreigners.
Reid allegedly conducted bodybuilding courses for foreigners without a work permit, and was caught with a small amount of illegal performance-enhancing drugs.
Reid advertised his bodybuilding camp and courses under the name ‘Thai Muscle Camp 2020’ via ‘www.bodymatrix.com.au’. Police say he operated the business for several years.
He was taken to The Pattaya City Police Station to face legal proceedings regarding the charges. If convicted he will face a fine, deportation and blacklisting from the Kingdom of Thailand.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Court upholds Australian’s death sentence for methamphetamine smuggling
On Wednesday the Region 2 Provincial Court of Appeals in Rayong province, near Pattaya, upheld the conviction and death sentence of Australian Luke Joshua Cook, his Thai wife Kanyarat Wediphitak and a Californian man, Tyler Gerard.
All three were arrested in December 2017 on multiple criminal charges, of which the formal accusation was “the failed importation of 500kg of methamphetamine by sea-going transport into the Thai Kingdom using the yacht “Jomandy”.
The yacht was acquired by Cook and Kanyarat from Malaysia using their unlicensed boat importation business “Global Marine Solution”, which according to police was specifically for unlawful operations funded by deceased senior Hells Angels member Wayne Rodney Schneider.
According to the Court during May and June 2015, Cook and Gerard took the Jomandy from a marina near Pattaya City to rendezvous with a Chinese vessel in international waters, where the drugs were loaded onto the yacht. En route back to the marina, navy vessels on routine patrol approached them and they dumped the cargo overboard. It eventually washed ashore where it was discovered by locals.
The plan was reportedly to store the narcotics temporarily in Thailand while a custom keel was built for the Jomandy where the drugs were to be concealed while yacht sailed to Australia.
In December 2015, Cook and Gerard were arrested and pleaded guilty to the abduction, death and burial of Schneider which dominated local Pattaya press at the time.
The video below shows a press conference held after the arrests;
A man named Antonio Bagnato was also arrested, but he denied the charges and was ultimately sentenced to three years for assault, after a successful appeal against the death sentence issued by a lower court.
The Court of Appeals handed down the decision on Wednesday based on evidence and witness testimonies such as that given by the man who purchased the Jomandy from Cook, for substantially less than what Cook paid – suspicious, since Cook was in the business of importing used boats into Thailand for a profit, not a loss. Additionally, Cook and the two accused denied any wrongdoing with no credible evidence to support their defense and claimed they had been framed by two of the prosecution witnesses, one of whom they claimed had rented the Jomandy from Cook and undertaken the failed meth importation.
This was deemed impossible by the court as witness was shown by foreign and Thai authorities to have been in another country when the crime was committed. Court officials said this confirmed that the accused knew of the crime and were attempting to frame someone else.
Bagnato, Cook and his wife are currently in a Thai prison awaiting a trial date for charges relating to illegal firearms, one military grade, discovered in police raids after Schneider’s body was discovered.
All three have denied the firearms charges, but investigators say Cook and his wife will likely be convicted as the firearms were found in his hotel room and a rental vehicle whose keys he possessed when arrested in December 2015.
Senior Thai officials gone on record calling Cook and his wife con artists and compulsive liars, citing the couple’s claim that they never had any dealings or contact with the Hells Angels. A Facebook conversation from Cook’s smartphone with his wife where they together reference Hells Angels members arrested by Pol Lt Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.
The cell phone video was provided to The Pattaya News from a source at the Region 2 Police.
SOURCE: This story is an exclusive of The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Legend Siam, major Pattaya tourist attraction, closes its doors
The Legend Siam, a major cultural amusement park in Pattaya with shows and cultural attractions about Thailand, has closed and laid off all workers. A statement yesterday said the move was due to the current economic situation in Thailand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement, in English, read: “Due to the economy in Thailand last year and the COVID -19 situation around the world, many tourists have canceled their trips especially in Chonburi and from China, which was a significant source of our business.”
“The company cannot continue our business at this time where we are losing profit. We have to close the business and stop to hire staff from March 3.”
“However, compensation will be paid to staff following the law.”
“Thank you to everyone who did [their] best for the company. You will be employed again if the economic and Coronavirus situation improves. ”
The Legend Siam featured elaborate shows with dozens of performers, who performed with weapons, did aerial acrobatics and more.
For the latest news and developments regarding the coronavirus around the world, click HERE.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand
The Thaiger recently reported the case of a thirty year old Chinese man who had visited Pattaya, found dead and stuffed in a suitcase with his arms and legs bound. The suitcase was found in the Ping river in northern Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet Province. Our original article on this story can be found HERE:
Additional details have arisen regarding the case: Police say the victim, Jun Wang, 30, arrived in Thailand on February 12 with fifteen other Chinese Nationals. They were not a tour group and their movements and activities were not typical for tourists. The group rented three villas during their two day stay. The remainder of the group left Thailand on February 14.
A video of the story from The Pattaya News can be seen HERE:
Chon Buri police and Immigration officials, with the assistance of several other relevant agencies, yesterday investigated several guest houses where the group stayed. Their current belief is that the man was murdered in Pattaya.
After the murder, a local minibus was rented which drove several members of the group to the northern Kamphaeng Phet province with a suitcase, which was dropped in the Ping river.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants are being drawn up. No motive has been given at this time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
First human-to-human case of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
Opposition lawmaker challenges PM to a duel
OPINION: Doomsday, the Black Swan and no fear
Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
New confirmed patient brings total to 42. Health ministry announce tough new measures.
Tough new coronavirus measures start tomorrow
Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones
Justice Ministry to go after drug gangs’ assets
Coronavirus myths: Eight things you should probably already know
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
South Korea virus cases skyrocket, approaching 3000
World’s largest travel fair, ITB, cancelled in Berlin
Chiang Rai village leader kills and cuts up his mother after raping daughter
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai family of three are focus of local coronavirus outbreak in northern Bangkok
- Air Pollution3 days ago
22 areas of Bangkok found with excessive PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere today
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Bangkok public schools closed until Friday due to air quality
- Food Scene4 days ago
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
- Crime2 days ago
4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya
- People3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver returns 100,000 baht to Japanese man
- Bangkok2 days ago
High school students join wave of anti-government protests