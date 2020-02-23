89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch | The Thaiger

image
89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch

89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
An 89 year old grandmother working as a food vendor at Chon Buri province’s Bangsaen Beach, near Pattaya, was injured around 10:30 this morning by a falling branch from a coconut tree. Bleeding heavily, she was given medical care at the scene and rushed to a local hospital. She has since recovered and been released.

It’s believed that a strong breeze caused the dead branch to fall off an strike the woman, identified asBai Po Suphapha. Other vendors at the beach complain they have told area officials many times to keep the trees trimmed and claim they warned that this would happen.

Vendors told the local press that they hoped this incident, while unfortunate, would serve as a warning to area officials to trim the many trees in the area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya.

Missing moggie rescued in Rayong

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
PHOTO: Animal rescuers pull the beleaguered feline to safety - The Pattaya News

A pet cat was rescued this week in Rayong province, near Pattaya, after being stuck between walls for two days. Rescue workers were notified of an emergency at a building in central Rayong. They arrived at the scene to find a cat stuck in a narrow gap between two walls. It took about 10 minutes to pull the cat up.

35 year old Chaiwat Chaichit, the cat’s owner, said the cat had been missing for two days and he only discovered her after following weak meowing sounds while searching his neighborhood for the missing mouser. He called for assistance when he was unable to free the cat on his own.

Missing moggie rescued in Rayong | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – The Pattaya News

The cat was very weak but generally healthy and appeared happy to see her owner again.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
PHOTO: Officers of the USS America are welcomed by the Royal Thai after the amphibious assault ship’s arrival yesterday - US Navy

Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:

“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”

The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.

While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.

US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020 | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – US Navy

This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.

Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.

Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.

SOURCE: US Navy

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman
PHOTO: - The Pattaya News

UPDATE: The Pattaya News now reports that the suspects in the case have apologised and the matter has been settled amicably.
Read the full story HERE.

Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

ORIGINAL STORY: A Korean man was allegedly attacked by a group of Thais after refusing to give money to a woman he met at a beer bar in Pattaya. 57 year old Sung Ho Im filed a report with the Bang Lamung Police in the early hours of this morning.

He told police that he had met the woman at a beer bar earlier in the evening. They were drinking together at the bar before she agreed to go with him on his motorbike to “hang out” and they went to drink elsewhere, according to his report.

When she asked him to stop at a shop, he refused, then she wanted to leave and asked for money for her time away from work. Sung refused to give her any money saying he had no idea what the money was for and that she had never said she wanted to go shopping.

As the dispute became very vocal and was causing a public disturbance, two men on a motorbike stopped to ask what was wrong . After speaking with the woman they demanded Sung pay several thousand baht to the woman “to avoid a problem.”

Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Sung said he had no money and refused again before the men hit him in the face many times.

The men and the woman then sped away together, Sung alleges. Police are hunting for suspects and reviewing CCTV in the area. They will also return to the beer bar where the woman works to speak with the owner.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก9 hours ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
คลิป2 days ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม2 weeks ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong2 weeks ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

