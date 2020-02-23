89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch | The Thaiger

Pattaya
89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch
An 89 year old grandmother working as a food vendor at Chon Buri province’s Bangsaen Beach, near Pattaya, was injured around 10:30 this morning by a falling branch from a coconut tree. Bleeding heavily, she was given medical care at the scene and rushed to a local hospital. She has since recovered and been released.
It’s believed that a strong breeze caused the dead branch to fall off an strike the woman, identified asBai Po Suphapha. Other vendors at the beach complain they have told area officials many times to keep the trees trimmed and claim they warned that this would happen.
Vendors told the local press that they hoped this incident, while unfortunate, would serve as a warning to area officials to trim the many trees in the area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Other News
Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
A pet cat was rescued this week in Rayong province, near Pattaya, after being stuck between walls for two days. Rescue workers were notified of an emergency at a building in central Rayong. They arrived at the scene to find a cat stuck in a narrow gap between two walls. It took about 10 minutes to pull the cat up.
35 year old Chaiwat Chaichit, the cat’s owner, said the cat had been missing for two days and he only discovered her after following weak meowing sounds while searching his neighborhood for the missing mouser. He called for assistance when he was unable to free the cat on his own.
The cat was very weak but generally healthy and appeared happy to see her owner again.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Events
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:
“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”
The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.
While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.
This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.
Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.
Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.
SOURCE: US Navy
Crime
Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman
UPDATE: The Pattaya News now reports that the suspects in the case have apologised and the matter has been settled amicably.
Read the full story HERE.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Korean man was allegedly attacked by a group of Thais after refusing to give money to a woman he met at a beer bar in Pattaya. 57 year old Sung Ho Im filed a report with the Bang Lamung Police in the early hours of this morning.
He told police that he had met the woman at a beer bar earlier in the evening. They were drinking together at the bar before she agreed to go with him on his motorbike to “hang out” and they went to drink elsewhere, according to his report.
When she asked him to stop at a shop, he refused, then she wanted to leave and asked for money for her time away from work. Sung refused to give her any money saying he had no idea what the money was for and that she had never said she wanted to go shopping.
As the dispute became very vocal and was causing a public disturbance, two men on a motorbike stopped to ask what was wrong . After speaking with the woman they demanded Sung pay several thousand baht to the woman “to avoid a problem.”
Sung said he had no money and refused again before the men hit him in the face many times.
The men and the woman then sped away together, Sung alleges. Police are hunting for suspects and reviewing CCTV in the area. They will also return to the beer bar where the woman works to speak with the owner.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
