89 year old grandmother hurt by falling coconut branch | The Thaiger

UPDATE: The Pattaya News now reports that the suspects in the case have apologised and the matter has been settled amicably.

Read the full story HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Korean man was allegedly attacked by a group of Thais after refusing to give money to a woman he met at a beer bar in Pattaya. 57 year old Sung Ho Im filed a report with the Bang Lamung Police in the early hours of this morning.

He told police that he had met the woman at a beer bar earlier in the evening. They were drinking together at the bar before she agreed to go with him on his motorbike to “hang out” and they went to drink elsewhere, according to his report.

When she asked him to stop at a shop, he refused, then she wanted to leave and asked for money for her time away from work. Sung refused to give her any money saying he had no idea what the money was for and that she had never said she wanted to go shopping.

As the dispute became very vocal and was causing a public disturbance, two men on a motorbike stopped to ask what was wrong . After speaking with the woman they demanded Sung pay several thousand baht to the woman “to avoid a problem.”

Sung said he had no money and refused again before the men hit him in the face many times.

The men and the woman then sped away together, Sung alleges. Police are hunting for suspects and reviewing CCTV in the area. They will also return to the beer bar where the woman works to speak with the owner.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News