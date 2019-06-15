Connect with us

Pattaya

70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Watchdog

Pattaya City Hall has is putting aside 70 million baht for preliminary planning, design work and Environmental Impact Statements for a proposed tram (light rail) project. The trams are part of the Thai government’s huge Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) budgets to develop Pattaya and other areas along the Eastern Seaboard.

The first part of the proposed project, the Red Line, will service, specifically, the southern Pattaya beaches.

Two companies are in line for the tender to build the city’s new light rail network, according to the Pattaya Watchdog article. The construction of the light rail around Pattaya is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor budget to develop the resort city and other populated sections of the Eastern Seaboard.

A source also insists that the services will be constructed at ground level and not as an elevated train system or monorail.

70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

Pattaya Watchdog map of the proposed routes.

Pattaya Watchdog says that the initial 8 billion baht Red Line won’t connect with the proposed high speed three-airport line which will link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

The route would travel from South Pattaya pier, Sukhumvit Road, North Pattaya, City Hall, Terminal 21, Central, and Royal Garden. There is also a longer Blue line proposed which has forecast costs up to 12 billion baht.

SOURCE: Pattaya Watchdog



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Unlimited | Pattaya Mail

The Thai Transport Minister and senior marine-management officials have hailed the rebuilding of Pattaya Beach as a great success at the official opening of the reclaimed beach and shoreline.

The reconstruction was completed early this year to muted applause from the locals, but the ceremony was the official recognition of Pattaya and Marine Department officials who spent nearly eight years trying to complete the project.

But between the rebuild and this week’s ceremony, two storms damaged the underpinning structure and washed much of the new sand back into the Gulf of Thailand. It took another two months to repair the damage and return the beach back to its refurbished condition. For now, Pattaya tourists and locals can enjoy the much wider beach.

The 600 million baht project commenced in 2011 and followed warnings from environmentalists that the new sandy shoreline could be washed away within five years following its completion.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened | News by The Thaiger Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Crime

Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Tourist Police

A Laotian, a Finn, one was a ladyboy and it happened in Pattaya. Tourist Police in Pattaya have arrested a Laotian ladyboy who stole property from a Finnish tourist’s bag at Pattaya’s Walking Street last night.

Pattaya Tourist Police report that on-duty police who were stationed at Pattaya Walking Street immediately arrested the Laotian ladyboy who was arrested over the theft of items from the Finnish male tourist’s bag.

Meanwhile this month police have made several ladyboy arrests over the stealing of money and property from tourist’s bags in Pattaya.

Read more HERE and HERE.

Continue Reading

Events

Pattaya International Music Festival 2019 – Make it a date

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Pattaya International Music Festival 2019 – Make it a date | The Thaiger

This year the annual Pattaya Music Festival takes place on June 14 and 15 along Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya. Dates were postponed to June, instead of March as in previous years, so that the event is held as part of the 60th anniversary of Pattaya tourism.

Started in 2002, the Pattaya International Music Festival is a celebration of music. It’s one of the largest beach music festivals in the world.

The festival hosts musicians from many music genres. These genres are celebrated on different stages along the beach, namely Universal in Central Pattaya, Moon on Pattaya Soi 4, Galaxy at Bali Hai Pier and reggae in south Pattaya. Every year, the festival uses a different colour scheme for each genre of music. In the past, the trend of colours is that the main stage is usually red and the reggae stage is usually yellow. The main stage is often located beside the legendary Hard Rock Café.

This year, different stages will be set up along the beachfront stretch between the Dolphin Circle Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier. Different genres of music will be featured ranging from Pop, Rock, Jazz, EDM by Thai pop stars, recording artists and local and international bands.

The events kick off at 6pm each day.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 hours ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล5 days ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล2 weeks ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6

Trending