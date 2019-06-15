70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Watchdog
Pattaya City Hall has is putting aside 70 million baht for preliminary planning, design work and Environmental Impact Statements for a proposed tram (light rail) project. The trams are part of the Thai government’s huge Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) budgets to develop Pattaya and other areas along the Eastern Seaboard.
The first part of the proposed project, the Red Line, will service, specifically, the southern Pattaya beaches.
Two companies are in line for the tender to build the city’s new light rail network, according to the Pattaya Watchdog article. The construction of the light rail around Pattaya is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor budget to develop the resort city and other populated sections of the Eastern Seaboard.
A source also insists that the services will be constructed at ground level and not as an elevated train system or monorail.
Pattaya Watchdog map of the proposed routes.
Pattaya Watchdog says that the initial 8 billion baht Red Line won’t connect with the proposed high speed three-airport line which will link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.
The route would travel from South Pattaya pier, Sukhumvit Road, North Pattaya, City Hall, Terminal 21, Central, and Royal Garden. There is also a longer Blue line proposed which has forecast costs up to 12 billion baht.
SOURCE: Pattaya Watchdog
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened
PHOTOS: Pattaya Unlimited | Pattaya Mail
The Thai Transport Minister and senior marine-management officials have hailed the rebuilding of Pattaya Beach as a great success at the official opening of the reclaimed beach and shoreline.
The reconstruction was completed early this year to muted applause from the locals, but the ceremony was the official recognition of Pattaya and Marine Department officials who spent nearly eight years trying to complete the project.
But between the rebuild and this week’s ceremony, two storms damaged the underpinning structure and washed much of the new sand back into the Gulf of Thailand. It took another two months to repair the damage and return the beach back to its refurbished condition. For now, Pattaya tourists and locals can enjoy the much wider beach.
The 600 million baht project commenced in 2011 and followed warnings from environmentalists that the new sandy shoreline could be washed away within five years following its completion.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Crime
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Tourist Police
A Laotian, a Finn, one was a ladyboy and it happened in Pattaya. Tourist Police in Pattaya have arrested a Laotian ladyboy who stole property from a Finnish tourist’s bag at Pattaya’s Walking Street last night.
Pattaya Tourist Police report that on-duty police who were stationed at Pattaya Walking Street immediately arrested the Laotian ladyboy who was arrested over the theft of items from the Finnish male tourist’s bag.
Meanwhile this month police have made several ladyboy arrests over the stealing of money and property from tourist’s bags in Pattaya.
Events
Pattaya International Music Festival 2019 – Make it a date
This year the annual Pattaya Music Festival takes place on June 14 and 15 along Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya. Dates were postponed to June, instead of March as in previous years, so that the event is held as part of the 60th anniversary of Pattaya tourism.
Started in 2002, the Pattaya International Music Festival is a celebration of music. It’s one of the largest beach music festivals in the world.
The festival hosts musicians from many music genres. These genres are celebrated on different stages along the beach, namely Universal in Central Pattaya, Moon on Pattaya Soi 4, Galaxy at Bali Hai Pier and reggae in south Pattaya. Every year, the festival uses a different colour scheme for each genre of music. In the past, the trend of colours is that the main stage is usually red and the reggae stage is usually yellow. The main stage is often located beside the legendary Hard Rock Café.
This year, different stages will be set up along the beachfront stretch between the Dolphin Circle Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier. Different genres of music will be featured ranging from Pop, Rock, Jazz, EDM by Thai pop stars, recording artists and local and international bands.
The events kick off at 6pm each day.
