3 year old and infant found lost on Pattaya’s Walking Street

A small child and an infant were found lost on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street yesterday. A Good Samaritan alerted Pattaya Tourist Police when they saw the three year old boy and five month old girl near a pumping station in front of the street.

The children were alone, and had with them two bags of clothes. The police tried to find the children’s parents, but were unsuccessful, The Pattaya News reported.

The children were taken to the Chonburi Provincial Housing for Children and Families. They will be cared for there until their parents are found.

This news comes just a week after another child was found walking alone in Pattaya. A young girl about 9 or 10 years old had been walking alone on a dimly lit road.

Two Thai men who found the girl alerted the police, and handed the phone to the girl as they waited for the police to arrive. The girl revealed she left her home near Na Jomtien Beach, and was on her way to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to fly to China because she missed her mother who lived there.

Officers later arrived at the scene and took the girl to the police station. The Pattaya Tourist Police helped contact her family, and her father picked her up.

Hopefully, the parents of the five year old boy and five month old girl found yesterday will also be found soon.

