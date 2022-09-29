Connect with us

Thailand

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Photo via TikTok @phoommipatchaicha

Two Thai men became knights in shining armour when they went to assist a young foreign girl lost, wandering alone late at night down a dark quiet road in Pattaya. Thai netizens hailed their efforts to overcome a difficult situation and help a frightened child.

One of the men, 23 year old Phoommiphat Chaichana, posted a video of the incident on Tuesday on his TikTok account. The video caption said…

“Found a foreign girl walking alone. This is the best I could do. She is now under police protection.”

The video shows Phoomiphat and another man in a car slowly following a child aged about 9 or 10 walking alone on a dark road with very little lighting. Watch a video here.

The road was later reported to be the Bangkok – Ban Chang Motorway or Motorway Route 7 which is generally crowded with cars.

The two men tried to communicate with the child telling her that the road was too dangerous to walk alone at night but she refused to talk with them so they called the police.

Phoomiphat shouted at the girl…

“Stop, stop. I can’t speak English but I called the police.”

The girl then stopped and said…

“I’m going to Bangkok.”

Phoommiphat called his employers at a water delivery company who could speak English and handed the phone over to the girl while they waited for the police.

The girl revealed she left her home near Na Jomtien Beach in the Bang Lamueng district of Chon Buri and was on her way to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to fly to China because she missed her mother.

Officers later arrived at the scene and took the girl to the police station. The Pattaya Tourist Police helped contact her family, and her father picked her up.

Thai media reported that she is an American-Chinese girl. Her father lived in Thailand, but her mother lived in China. Her family refused to provide details on why the girl decided to leave home and travel alone.

Many Thai netizens said the girl was lucky to have met the two benevolent men in the car adding she may not have been so lucky if it was someone else. Many appreciated their kindness, saying they tried hard to help the girl even though they couldn’t speak English well.

Thai netizens said…

“You two are so kind”

“It’s fine that you can’t speak English. Your kind heart is more important.”

“You two are so cute!”

“Love your English! haha”

Many netizens were worried about the girl and asked Phommiphat to update her situation.

Phoommiphat posted another video on his TikTok account to inform his followers that the girl is safe.

He added that the girl was clever and prepared very well for her travel. She had a map and followed traffic signs on the road.

SOURCE: Matichon | Khaosod

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Cazna
2022-09-29 11:19
Great work guys Song Jai Dee Mak. Khobkhun Mak Na Kap For a job well done. 🙂 👏 🙏
HolyCowCm
2022-09-29 11:44
I hope she now understands how super lucky she was to have these guys watch over her. That is a mom and dad's worst nightmare and her's too if she only knew what the possibilities of what could happne to…
Viggen840
2022-09-29 12:33
It is refreshing to read some good news for a change. I doubt this is the last we will hear of this story, though. How was a girl of this age out on her own in a remote area at…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand54 seconds ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya56 mins ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
Patong4 hours ago

American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending