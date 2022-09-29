2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya

Two Thai men became knights in shining armour when they went to assist a young foreign girl lost, wandering alone late at night down a dark quiet road in Pattaya. Thai netizens hailed their efforts to overcome a difficult situation and help a frightened child.

One of the men, 23 year old Phoommiphat Chaichana, posted a video of the incident on Tuesday on his TikTok account. The video caption said…

“Found a foreign girl walking alone. This is the best I could do. She is now under police protection.”

The video shows Phoomiphat and another man in a car slowly following a child aged about 9 or 10 walking alone on a dark road with very little lighting. Watch a video here.

The road was later reported to be the Bangkok – Ban Chang Motorway or Motorway Route 7 which is generally crowded with cars.

The two men tried to communicate with the child telling her that the road was too dangerous to walk alone at night but she refused to talk with them so they called the police.

Phoomiphat shouted at the girl…

“Stop, stop. I can’t speak English but I called the police.”

The girl then stopped and said…

“I’m going to Bangkok.”

Phoommiphat called his employers at a water delivery company who could speak English and handed the phone over to the girl while they waited for the police.

The girl revealed she left her home near Na Jomtien Beach in the Bang Lamueng district of Chon Buri and was on her way to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to fly to China because she missed her mother.

Officers later arrived at the scene and took the girl to the police station. The Pattaya Tourist Police helped contact her family, and her father picked her up.

Thai media reported that she is an American-Chinese girl. Her father lived in Thailand, but her mother lived in China. Her family refused to provide details on why the girl decided to leave home and travel alone.

Many Thai netizens said the girl was lucky to have met the two benevolent men in the car adding she may not have been so lucky if it was someone else. Many appreciated their kindness, saying they tried hard to help the girl even though they couldn’t speak English well.

Thai netizens said…

“You two are so kind”

“It’s fine that you can’t speak English. Your kind heart is more important.”

“You two are so cute!”

“Love your English! haha”

Many netizens were worried about the girl and asked Phommiphat to update her situation.

Phoommiphat posted another video on his TikTok account to inform his followers that the girl is safe.

He added that the girl was clever and prepared very well for her travel. She had a map and followed traffic signs on the road.

SOURCE: Matichon | Khaosod

