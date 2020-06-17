3 vehicle incident injures 2 Chon Buri policemen | The Thaiger

Pattaya
3 vehicle incident injures 2 Chon Buri policemen
2 policemen in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district suffered “moderate injuries” in a 3 vehicle incident, when a car hit their motorbike, sending them crashing into another car yesterday. Fellow Si Racha officers were notified of the incident, which occurred at the Saint Louis Intersection in the Surasak subdistrict.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find 2 injured officers on the ground. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Nearby, rescue workers found a damaged police motorbike and a damaged Toyota sedan. The sedan’s driver, 25 year old Supannikar Kansuk, was unharmed and waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
Another damaged car, a Honda, was also found at the scene. Its driver, 36 year old Pitchaya Ponginsee, was also uninjured.
Kansuk, The Toyota driver claimed the Honda was coming from the opposite lane and crashed into the police motorbike, which then hit her Toyota sedan. Both injured officers remain in hospital. Si Racha police are reviewing security footage from the area to determine potential legal charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure – VIDEO
Following a number of inspections at various restaurants in the Pattaya area, police have cautioned venues whose primary business is selling alcohol. In what may also serve as a warning to businesses in the rest of the country, Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they meet the criteria for reopening. These include only serving alcohol to customers who are having a meal and ensuring social distancing rules are adhered to.
Seems a lot of bars are now suddenly starting to serve up food as a way to ‘comply’ with the current restrictions.
The Pattaya News reports that the Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, Mr. Pornchai Sung-iad, accompanied police to various restaurants in the city, warning them that if they were primarily selling alcohol, they would be considered a bar or pub, even if they possess a restaurant licence. He added that such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs to do so. There is currently no set date for such businesses to reopen.
Police in Pattaya have been instructed to monitor restaurants and ensure they only sell alcohol to diners, with Pornchai reiterating that the purpose of allowing restaurants to sell alcohol is for customers to enjoy a drink with their meal, not to congregate in groups solely for the purpose of drinking alcohol. He is also threatening restaurants with closure if customers break social distancing rules or do not use the Thai Chana check-in platform.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run
Police in Banglamung, just outside Pattaya, have arrested the 18 year old driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a power pole, having already been involved in a hit-and-run incident with another vehicle.
A report in The Pattaya News says police were advised of the incident and on arrival, found a damaged BMW vehicle that had been hit by the pickup truck. Following that incident, the pickup driver, named as Damrongsak Nuanprakon, tried to escape, but ended up colliding with a power pole 2 kilometres away.
Witness reports say the pickup was travelling at high speed when it crashed into the BMW and continued speeding as the driver fled the scene. He is now in custody and has been tested for alcohol and drugs, although the findings of those tests are not yet known.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry
6 U-turns in the greater Pattaya City area are being upgraded to prevent road accidents, after a recent spate of fatalities. Pattaya City’s mayor told The Pattaya News yesterday that the improvements are being carried out to make the U-turn areas wider and safer.
“6 U-turns on Sukhimwit Road are being fixed and constructed from Jittapawan Temple to the Makro store in South Pattaya, as there have been lots of accidents and deaths at these U-turns over the past several years. Many people have called these U-turns dangerous.”
“These 6 U-turns being improved are expected to be completed in 2 months. This is part of an overall Sukhumwit Road renovation project with an 80 million baht budget.”
2 weeks ago, 2 teenagers were killed at a notorious U-Turn near a Makro store, dubbed “the U-turn of death,” in an incident that caused many to ask for permanent change to the area. The same U-turn had previously been closed, but was later reopened.
Part of the plan for the improvements is clearer signage, clearly marked paint on the turns, multiple danger signs, widening of the overall turns for more visibility and the removal of trees and brush to ensure visibilty and viewpoints are not obscured.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
