Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Department of Airports has announced a package of enhanced measures for the Songkran 2026 holiday period, promising smoother journeys for passengers travelling through regional airports across the country.

The initiative, themed “Smart Travel Songkran 2026,” was unveiled on April 10 and falls in line with the Ministry of Transport’s campaign “Leave Anytime, Arrive Safely.” Director-general Donai Ruangsorn is leading the effort, which covers all airports under the department’s jurisdiction.

On the convenience side, airport personnel will remain on duty until the last passenger has departed, and cleanliness standards will be strictly maintained throughout. Car rental and public transport options will be kept adequately available, with vehicle and driver conditions closely monitored. Airport retailers are required to maintain product quality and fair pricing during the festive rush.

Safety measures include ensuring all vehicles and security equipment remain operational, with a joint security command centre set up in collaboration with local agencies to oversee passenger safety across all locations.

The department is also coordinating with external bodies to maintain service quality. Working alongside the Department of Internal Trade, it will verify that luggage scales are accurate and up to standard. Airport facilities, including restrooms, must meet Health, Accessibility, and Safety (HAS) requirements. Airlines have additionally been instructed to prepare emergency plans for delayed or cancelled flights, and passenger rights will be clearly communicated at all touchpoints.

Beyond logistics, Donai is inviting travellers and residents to take part in festive activities organised at airports in partnership with local agencies. From today, passengers can enjoy Buddha image water pouring ceremonies, souvenir distribution, traditional cultural performances, and community product stalls, reported KhaoSod.

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | News by Thaiger

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

1 hour ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

4 hours ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

5 hours ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

6 hours ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

22 hours ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

23 hours ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

23 hours ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

24 hours ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

24 hours ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

1 day ago
Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation

1 day ago
Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12)

1 day ago
Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran

1 day ago
French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket

1 day ago
Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women

1 day ago
Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium | Thaiger Phuket News

Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium

1 day ago
Indian tourist walks in middle of Pattaya road, gets smacked by rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist walks in middle of Pattaya road, gets smacked by rider

1 day ago
Oil firms deny plans to sue government over diesel price controls | Thaiger Business News

Oil firms deny plans to sue government over diesel price controls

1 day ago
Agoda&#8217;s plan to make everything possible for its partners in 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Agoda’s plan to make everything possible for its partners in 2026

1 day ago
Foreign driver hits motorcycle, injures three girls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver hits motorcycle, injures three girls in Phuket

1 day ago
Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance

2 days ago
Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole

2 days ago
Thai stepfather kills toddler, tries to revive him with electric shock | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai stepfather kills toddler, tries to revive him with electric shock

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.