Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Department of Airports has announced a package of enhanced measures for the Songkran 2026 holiday period, promising smoother journeys for passengers travelling through regional airports across the country.

The initiative, themed “Smart Travel Songkran 2026,” was unveiled on April 10 and falls in line with the Ministry of Transport’s campaign “Leave Anytime, Arrive Safely.” Director-general Donai Ruangsorn is leading the effort, which covers all airports under the department’s jurisdiction.

On the convenience side, airport personnel will remain on duty until the last passenger has departed, and cleanliness standards will be strictly maintained throughout. Car rental and public transport options will be kept adequately available, with vehicle and driver conditions closely monitored. Airport retailers are required to maintain product quality and fair pricing during the festive rush.

Safety measures include ensuring all vehicles and security equipment remain operational, with a joint security command centre set up in collaboration with local agencies to oversee passenger safety across all locations.

The department is also coordinating with external bodies to maintain service quality. Working alongside the Department of Internal Trade, it will verify that luggage scales are accurate and up to standard. Airport facilities, including restrooms, must meet Health, Accessibility, and Safety (HAS) requirements. Airlines have additionally been instructed to prepare emergency plans for delayed or cancelled flights, and passenger rights will be clearly communicated at all touchpoints.

Beyond logistics, Donai is inviting travellers and residents to take part in festive activities organised at airports in partnership with local agencies. From today, passengers can enjoy Buddha image water pouring ceremonies, souvenir distribution, traditional cultural performances, and community product stalls, reported KhaoSod.