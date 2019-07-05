A year on – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy | The Thaiger

Opinion
A year on – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
July 5, 2018, and the preparations for the rescue of the 13 football players stuck inside the Tham Luang Caves in Chiang Rai were in full swing. The young men had been located, there was rain on the way and there was an urgent need to get them out before further monsoonal rains would make the task even more risky. Everyone understood the urgency and the world media was there to provide the latest sound bite or video grab for a global audience. It was a big story.
Meanwhile, on an otherwise ordinary afternoon, two tour boats, Phoenix and Serenata, were heading back to Phuket after a half day tour of snorkelling near Koh Racha. The weather forecast was for seasonal monsoonal SW winds and waves, about the usual for that time of the year. There was also a weather warning for a storm later in the afternoon. For whatever reasons the captains of the two vessels started heading back to Phuket despite the warnings or perhaps in full ignorance of them. Even a look to the SW horizon would have indicated some poor weather was on the way.
The tour boat Phoenix, as it appeared in promotional websites
Zheng Lancheng had travelled from China with his wife, daughter, son-in-law and 18 month old granddaughter for a trip to the tropical southern Thai island. Phoenix was carrying 101 passengers, 89 tourists – all but 2 were Chinese – 11 crew and a tour guide.
As the boats were off Koh Hei, south west of Phuket, a storm front, now looming large as it approached (a radar screenshot had even been posted by The Thaiger about 30 minutes before the tragedy), reached the two boats whipping up waves. The height of the waves was reported to be up to 5 metres by the Captain of Phoenix but were more likely around 3 metres.
A boat of the size of Phoenix, in capable hands, should have handled the conditions, whilst uncomfortable for the passengers, with relative ease.
But Phoenix wasn’t just a standard purpose-built 29 metre diving boat. It had some major design and construction flaws which would contribute to the death toll on the day. Loose concrete blocks had been placed into the boats bilge to provide ballast and stability. These concrete blocks would shift as the boat started capsizing and make a bad situation worse. The boat had one watertight door, it should have had four. And the windows, smashing when the water hit them, were not marine-grade glass.
More about the boat’s shortcomings HERE.
Mr. Zheng and his family didn’t know what was going on. The boat was ‘shaking’ and passengers, although remaining silent, were ‘clearly frightened’. Suddenly the boat started lurching and tipping over. People started screaming. Most were still below decks because of the rain. Few were wearing life vests or bouyancy vests. Mr. Zheng, above decks with his family, held on to his wife but her knee had been injured. Suddenly he was in the water. Eventually many of the survivors would be found to be wearing non-compliant bouyancy vests.
He later told police there was no warning, no advice from crew beyond ‘Get out’.
Other witness reports say that the Thai crew and Captain, all saved on the day, were the first to get off the boat leaving more than half the passengers below decks and many other floundering around in the water.
Mr. Zheng struggled onto one of the life rafts, dragged in by other bewildered passengers. By this stage the boat had sunk.
“There were no words between any of us in the rubber boat. All of us were stunned. We could only hear the sounds of the sea.”
Mr Zheng said if they had known there would be a big rubber boat floating around after their boat sank, they might have first put on life vests and jumped in the vicinity to be saved.
“However, we knew nothing about it. No one gave us any warnings or guidance.”
There were 13 children that died in this disaster. Many were later found dead, floating face down, not far from their deceased parents.
In total, 47 people died as a result of the Phoenix sinking.
The other boat, Serenata, had also sunk off Koh Mai Thon but its 42 passengers were all rescued.
In the days following there were countless missteps and mishandling by Thai officials and politicians. Among them the Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan pushing the blame onto the boat’s ‘real’ owners saying the situation was just “Chinese killing Chinese”, alluding to the early revelation that the boat was really owned and funded by Chinese who merely had a Thai ‘shelf’ company to comply with the law.
“Some Chinese use Thai nominees to bring Chinese tourists in. They did not heed warnings, which is why this incident happened. This needs to be remedied,” Prawit said.
But what warnings? The boat had been ticked off, approved and registered by Thai Authorities. Clearly unsuitable for its designed purposes, the vessel had been able to conduct tours with paying customers – all under the watch of Thai marine officials. For all the finger pointing and shifting of blame, the cause of the deaths lay fairly and squarely at the feet of the Thai authorities, the Thai Captain and Thai crew who had it within their entire control to avoid the loss of life.
Then, the final insult, as the Thai Government tries to auction off the wreck of Phoenix saying they needed to pay for the storage fees at the Rasada shipyard where the broken relic still sits.
Read our editorial about the auction HERE.
A year later and the fallout can be properly measured. Probably the most obvious is the drop in Chinese tourism. Chinese social media savaged the handling of the entire Phoenix ‘situation’ and was candid in recommending that Chinese tourists avoid Phuket and Thailand in the future. And that, in part, has happened.
Phuket’s Chinese tourist flow has dropped dramatically, up to 30-50% year on year (based on hotel bookings, tour bookings and airport arrivals). There’s also been a drop in Chinese patronage for the rest of Thailand although the Thai government has stepped up measures to keep them coming including the waiver of the visa-on-arrrival fee and special ‘Chinese only’ immigration queues.
From a media point of view, Phuket largely ‘dodged a bullet’ as the world’s media was focused on the ongoing drama at Tham Luang Caves, luckily with a much happier ending. The Phoenix boat tragedy was not as widely reported as it would have been normally.
But Phuket’s reputation had been wounded. The stench of the unnecessary 47 deaths has tarnished the island’s ‘tropical playground’ sales point and will hang over the island for years.
Meanwhile, the Chinese tourists, are finding newer places to visit and are unlikely to return to the southern island in the past numbers.
The new Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana says there will be no memorial for the 47 lost lives today “because no one wants one”. He also told The Phuket News this week that the Chinese government and Chinese tourists now had more confidence in the safety of tourism in Phuket because the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Phuket has increased steadily after the incident.
His misinformed comment, unchallenged by reporters, bears no resemblance to the facts or explains hotel occupancies in Phuket sitting at record lows and the absence of the earlier throngs of Chinese travellers.
Today, a year later, the weather in Phuket is fine, with moderate winds, cloudy skies and a temperature of 31 – a perfect day for a tour off Phuket’s coast to one of the many, many islands. We hope that the events of July 5, 2018 may have lead to safer boats, better safety equipment, a better prepared journey, and a safe return.
Opinion
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
by Pete Downing, Guest Contributor
Every year for the past eight years we have saved and come to Phuket for minimum of a week. More often than not we bring other members of our family, anywhere from four to six at a time, and every time bringing empty cases with a 30kg allowance per person and filling those cases each time while emptying our wallets along the way.
We’re not stingy people, we tip and we tip everywhere, the people that most tourists don’t – the gardeners and cleaners of the toilets in Jung Ceylon and the likes, the people that more often than not are simply walked past without a second thought. We are mindful that the stall holders, and those in the shops, are simply trying to earn a living, so play the game but don’t drive a hard bargain.
Tonight we wandered down to Karon Plaza and on walking into the gauntlet got the traditional “have a look” etc. We knew what it was we were looking for being that we were shopping for our adult kids.
“Madam you want another bag the same? Have a look,” to which my wife replied “No thank you, sorry”.
That earnt the first barrage from behind which was ignored. Then around the corner we were met by what appeared to be a couple, she moved into her shop and he stayed in the walk way. We spent 3,000 baht in her shop as he helped to determine what it was that we needed from the shop.
As we left that shop he said to my wife “Madam you need more the same, have a look in my shop, I’ve got more the same”. My wife politely replied, “No thank you sorry, I don’t need anymore”.
At a volume deliberately loud enough to be heard by all around, his immediate and unnecessary response was “Go to hell!”
To my own surprise I didn’t swear, which in itself was completely out of character but I asked him what he said. “Nothing”, so I asked again but louder “What did you say?” As I walked back to him.
I asked him if it was quiet. I said to him “There’s not a lot of customers around is there? There’s not a lot of money around”. He agreed, so I asked him what made him think it was okay to abuse those that are? Surprisingly he had no response.
Even a Russian man stated “They can be very rude” and he was dead right.
It’s no longer ‘he’, but ‘they’.
It seems to be a given now that if the tourists don’t buy, you have a right to abuse them and insult them as you please. This was just par for the course this year.
The tuk tuk drivers are actually, by and large, the best behaved. Generally they give you an acknowledgment and smile when you say “no thank you”. The shop and stall owners have become a different kettle of fish though and they are the ones that predominantly have the biggest impact on tourists’ perception of Phuket – those that bear the key to their survival.
In the shops, they follow you and stand over you, watching as though you are going to steal their overpriced products. When you do purchase something they will often simply charge you and not acknowledge you as a person at all. The stall holders are nice, and then nasty. There is an air of hate behind false smiles for the tourists with a lust for the contents of their wallet.
The world is a small place today and the tourist dollar can take you a long way in Asia with the cost of air travel being more competitive than ever. We don’t travel across the globe to get abused, especially when it comes free at home.
This will likely be our last time in Phuket. The Land of Smiles has become the Land-Of-False-Smiles or Once-Was-Smiles. We will find a new destination, which may well become a trend if the Thai people do not take ownership of the issues instead of pointing the finger of blame elsewhere all the time.
A taxi driver spoke very honestly to us the other day. He said “Phuket is shit, Thailand is shit. Too much corruption, too much stealing. Everyone’s trying to steal from each other. Steal from tourists too”.
He stunned us, but was he wrong? An impromptu speech from the heart in response to our saying how beautiful a place it was.
The streets in Phuket have been cleaned up so well but there is no respect for the source of the economy and if it doesn’t change soon it may become unrecoverable.
Sadly for the short term at least, we’ll be taking our tourist dollars elsewhere until the climate here improves. How many follow is up to the people that rely on us the most.
Opinion
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
The goring of an Italian tourist in February 2019, whilst elephant riding in Phang Nga, was just another sad example attracting focus on the practice of providing elephants for tourists to ride. Plenty of elephant rides remain popular for tourists around Thailand and there is still plenty of demand, particularly from some international travellers.
There is a long history and tradition of Thailand using elephants as beasts of burden, but recent incidents between elephants, mahouts and tourists – especially in a tourism situation – are attracting more interest from animal rights activists and western tourists who prefer to avoid these sorts of rides.
Many of the elephants can live up to 60 years, though usually less, and are capable of ‘working’ for 40 years of their lives. Now the rain foresting logging in Thailand has been largely banned, the elephants that used to work in this industry are unemployed, as are the elephant’s mahout.
In Bangkok, up to a decade ago, it was quite common to see elephants around the streets with their mahouts begging for food. Many others have found ’employment’ around the country taking tourists for rides on their back.
Some western tourists are keen to see Thailand’s elephants relieved of their work and prefer to see them either in elephant sanctuaries, where the beasts are cared for and the contact with humans is limited, or ‘set free’, although where to release them remains unresolved.
“There are thought to be less than 5,000 elephants left in Thailand, yet a whopping 4,000 of them are captive. The latter still need to be fed and exercised, and financially support their mahout,” explains journalist Sara Reid in a Lonely Planet article.
“Following Thailand’s 1989 ban on using elephants for logging, many mahouts claim that without charging tourists for rides and shows, they would starve alongside their charges – which alone cost a minimum of 1,000 baht (US$32) per day to feed properly.”
The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) was founded in 2001 and provides full-time care for almost 1000 wild animals. They have rescued over 5,000 wild animals over 14 years ago. They manage two wildlife rescue centres, one in Thailand and one in Laos, employing 115 staff members and 60 volunteers.
Here’s a story about visiting an elephant sanctuary in Phuket.
And another about a camp in Chiang Mai.
But the challenges remain for the elephants. The cost of keeping and feeding elephants is high – they eat a LOT – and there is still demand from some tourist markets for elephant rides and closer interaction with the beats.
So, for now, most of the sanctuary-style attractions remain privately funded, through visitations and donations.
What do you think is a practical and sustainable solution for Thailand’s elephants?
More information about Thailand’s elephants HERE.
Elephant 1, Car 0…
Elephant 1, Car 0…
Bangkok
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news that after 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It’s final edition hit news stands around Thailand today (June 28).
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers now. Business owners are moving away from newspaper ads when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR customers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable – more eyeballs on their product for a fraction of the cost.
The strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty are also eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have already determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
