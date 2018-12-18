‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action | The Thaiger

Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Phuket

'Phoenix' substandard – more officials face legal action

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Thai Immigration Bureau Chief, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, yesterday has confirmed that many aspects of the ‘Phoenix’ design and operation were substandard.

And more officials are now facing legal action as the investigation uncovers the multiple failures of the design, operations on the day and behaviour of the Captain and crew during the sinking incident.

Lt Gen Surachate says, “An examination of the Phoenix by experts has shown that the boat is substandard.”

“This boat has one watertight door. It should have four watertight doors. Glass should be a marine glass grade. In this boat passengers couldn’t break the glass to escape. Also, a converted truck engine had been used instead of proper marine-grade engine.”

“Cement blocks were used to help balance the boat and keep it upright. Experts analysis has matched the actual vessel with the original plans and design of the boat.”

“More officials or engineers who were involved in the plans, and who approved the boat’s registration, will face legal action. The former Phuket Marine Office Chief has already been arrested and facing legal action for ignoring his duties.”

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Entertainment

The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong had its official launch as Patong’s first and only roof club under the slogan “Where all stars meet.”

Dr. Josef Kastenberger – Owner, Ms. Olga Kotelenets – Managing Director and Mr. Nunthidej Phatanachinda – Advisor to Galaxy Roof Club Patong, are offering a new experience as the first and only roof club in Phuket overlooking Loma Park along Patong’s main beach road.

The new stylish rooftop venue is a new star on the Patong entertainment horizon featuring dusk till dawn entertainment with an epic line up of live events and parties, including DJs, live music and entertainment.

The new rooftop club is offering an affordable range of tasty dishes with both modern international and Thai cuisine – Sunday Brunch, dining under stars or late night cravings!

The new Galaxy Roof Club Patong will have a daily program of events…

Monday – LATINO STAR NIGHT; Latino star night with entertainment, Dancing Latino by instructor and have fun after with GALAXY/guest DJ.

Tuesday – THAI STARS MEET; Showing Thainess to all participant guest. There will be Thai style decoration, Thai dance, Thai music performance before beat up with GALAXY /Guest DJ.

Wednesday – LADIES STAR NIGHT; bring women gather to make community, present exotic cocktail/mocktial.

Thursday – DATE MY STAR; Date night where guest can meet and chat each other.

Friday – WHERE ALL STARS MEET; Retro party with 60-90’s music.

Saturday – GALAXY FEVER; Big party of GALAXY Roof Club Patong feature with special guest DJ.

Sunday – SUNDAY BRUNCH; like to eat and drink with friends and family.

The rooftop pool deck has a cabana, sun beds and deck chairs. Enjoy Patong’s new sunset seaview or anytime of the day.

Phuket

Emergency crews battle airport fire. All part of regular drills.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport emergency crews battled fires near the main runway today. But it was all part of organized training for fire and emergency crews.

Firefighters and rescue workers were deployed on the tarmac as part of regular drills aimed at improving response times and emergency response efficiency.

Officials observing the proceedings reported that the emergency crews were “timely and effective in their responses” during the exercise. The drills follow a fire protection standard and are carried out periodically to check on preparedness for various emergencies.

No flights were affected by the drill.

Phuket

Overtraining and the Stress Bucket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

“If you want to train hard, you best learn to recover hard” – Krix Luther

Believe it or not, training can increase the amount of stress in your life, and stress accumulates over time.

I work closely with many Thai boxing gyms in Phuket and I get asked a lot about overtraining. These guys punish their bodies for six to eight hours day, 6 days a week. That is a ton of stress on the body. How is it that some people are able to push themselves to the breaking point, and yet never break, while others burn out after only a short time?

The best way to explain this is to use the “Stress Bucket” analogy.

All types of stress – emotional, physical, social, economical and more – build up in our stress bucket. If we cannot release the stress, it will overflow, and we will, in time, break down. This breakdown can lead to sickness, depression, decreased libido and increased susceptibility to injury.

The guys that train all day and put extreme stress on their bodies have most likely mastered strategies to keep the stress bucket levels at a minimum, despite the daily overtraining, which is why they rarely hit a breaking point.

Let me paint a picture for you of the opposite scenario, of someone who may be very close to “overflowing”.

He wakes up early in the morning after going to bed late (stress), late for work and stuck in traffic (Stress) arrives at the job that he hates (stress) where he happens to work with a a$$hole boss (stress). He hits the gym (stress on the body) after a long day at work and grabs some fast food on the way home (stress on the digestive system). Once he gets home, he encounters his nagging girlfriend (Emotional stress), so he grabs a beer from the fridge to wind down from a tough day. Finally, he gets to bed late (stress), only to wake up early the next day and repeat the same cycle yet again.

Wait, a simple work out at the gym causes stress too, even if you don’t overtrain? Isn’t working out supposed to relieve stress?

Yes, and yes again, but if your body is already overwhelmed by external stressors, training can have the opposite effect and can even add more stress to your life.

You cannot control all the outside stressors, but one way you can keep your stress bucket from overflowing is to take time every day to release stress.

The most important thing to do is to listen to your body, rest and recover. Take some time for yourself, eat healthy food, stay hydrated, rest tired muscles and try – to the best of your ability – to avoid external stressors during the day.

There are many other ways to go about relieving tension and stress in your body. I will list three that are easily accessible here in Phuket.

Stretching

You can stretch anywhere. Stretching after a workout helps relax the muscles, which increases blood flow and facilitates recovery. You can try joining a Yoga class in Phuket to help destress your day.

Myofascial Release

An easy way to achieve myofascial release – essentially, the relaxation of stiff muscles – is to get a massage. This is an extremely convenient venture for us islanders, as a good Thai massage is only 300 baht and hardly ever more than two kilometres away.

Myofascial release helps blood flow to the muscles and can lower heart rate, blood pressure and levels of cortisol – which is a stress hormone.

Being relaxed will help your body enter a parasympathetic state, the state of building up and repairing, called anabolic state. You will also find that lowering stress levels will aid in preventing burn out – also known as adrenal fatigue – which enables you to train harder for longer. If you don’t fancy a massage then grab a Foam Roller and do it yourself, there are many benefits to using a Foam Roller and can be a cheaper option. 

Ice Bath

One of my favourite methods of recovery, and accessible in Phuket, is a good ice bath. A few local establishments that have saunas also have ice baths, and I highly recommend you start taking advantage of them.

Ice cold water will force your blood vessels to constrict. Conversely, heat makes your blood vessels dilate. One theory is that the alternation between constriction and dilation in blood vessels helps eliminate waste and toxins, such as lactic acid, which builds up during a hard workout.

If you can keep your stress bucket levels under control, you will be able to push your body to the limit – in a good way – and avoid sickness and injury as well. You will also generate greater and faster results when it comes to sculpting your body.

Conclusion:

Keep your stress levels under control if you want to train harder for longer and get maximum results from your workouts. If you are feeling a quite stressed then maybe swap your workout for Yin Yoga Session,  morning walks along the beach or try Meditating, there are a lot of Physical Benefits of Meditation. The stress bucket analogy is not an excuse to skip training and go home and eat ice cream. Do something each day that benefits your health and wellbeing but just be smart and more balanced about it.

Author

Krix Luther has been Personal Trainer in Phuket for more than 10 years, specializing in strength and conditioning, fat loss and TRX Training. For more information about Krix and his services, visit KrixLuther.com

