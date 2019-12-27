Trang mayor’s body found five kilometres from scene of fatal accident | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Trang mayor’s body found five kilometres from scene of fatal accident
Following a Christmas Day road incident where a white Mitsubishi SUV was seen plunging into a canal, rescue workers have recovered the body of the mayor of Nakhon Trang five kilometres from the scene of the crash.
The Nation reports that CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed before running off the road and plunging into the canal. In the immediate aftermath, rescue workers were able to recover the body of the mayor’s chauffeur, 22 year old Sutthimeth Panysitthikorn, from the back seat of the vehicle, but were unable to locate the mayor, Apichit Winothaias.
However, the accident occurred near a channel leading to the open sea and by the following day, workers from the Kusol Sathan Trang Rescue Foundation had recovered the body of the mayor from where it had been washed out to sea. The body has now been taken to the Hat Samran Hospital for a full autopsy.
SOURCE: The Nation
Road deaths
Thai PM urges New Year partygoers not to drink and drive
A reflective Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has spoken out about his desire to further help the country, calling on citizens not to drink and drive during the year-end celebrations. The Nation reports that while speaking at an event in Bangkok, the PM declared his love for his fellow citizens, expressing his desire to change his name to something that better reflects his “faithful heart”.
“I want to change my name to Ching Jai (faithful) because my heart (jai) is devoted to helping the country to develop further.”
“During these auspicious moments of the New Year, I want everyone to be careful on the road to reduce accidents and deaths. There are many differences in our society, but don’t see everything as difficult and have mercy on others since (sometimes) laws cannot not solve everything.”
The PM went on to discuss what he sees as the three pillars of happiness, which he says are, “love yourself, love family, and love others”.
“When an accident occurs all three of these are broken, so stay sober and keep your speed down to less than 80 kilometres per hour. The government hopes to see 0% accident even though that probably isn’t possible. My family is getting bigger every day with police and people. Therefore, I want people to be safe during the festival.”
The PM even went as far as volunteering to have his blood alcohol levels checked, showing a reading of zero. His comments come as police and emergency workers prepare for a significant increase in road users across Thailand as travellers make their way to various parts of the country to welcome in the new year.
The death toll is also expected to be high over one of the two peak road toll periods of the year (the other one being during Songkran in April).
Last year, 3,791 road accidents were reported during the new year holiday, with 463 fatalities and 3,892 injuries. Drink driving and speeding were reported to be the primary causes, while 75% of fatalities involved motorbikes. See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket
French man killed after a motorcycle incident on the cliff-road to Kamala, Phuket
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
On December 23, Kamala police received a report about a motorcycle accident on the Patong – Kamala cliff-road (Kuan Yak Curve), in front of the Ocean Wind Hotel. The man’s body was found lying in grass, besides his motorbike at 9:50am.
At the scene, police found the body of 35 year old Karim Elmir, a tourist from Paris, France, with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was laying on the side of the road along with some pieces of the motorcycle and his belongings – a mobile phone and glasses. He was wearing a blue and green top with shorts and had sustained wounds on the front of his head and on his right leg.
The body was sent to Patong Hospital after a brief autopsy and investigation at the scene by a Patong Hospital medical team. The medical team said that he had died 8-10 hours before the body had been found.
Meanwhile, Kamala police believe that the man had fallen down besides the road after losing control of his Yamaha 155cc motorcycle. Police contacted the French consulate to contact the man’s relatives and inform them about the incident.
SOURCE: Kamala Police | Phuket Hotnews
North East
4 dead, 47 injured in Loei bus crash
PHOTOS: มะเขือขื่นข่าวเชียงคาน
Just two days after 14 Singaporean tourists were injured in a tour van crash, 4 people have been killed and at least 47 people injured, some seriously, after a tour bus from Buriram lost control last night.
“Brake failure” has been given as the reason for the crash.
The bus, which was carrying mainly elderly Buriram residents, ended up on its side in a roadside ditch, throwing at least four people from the bus as it turned over and crushing them.
The driver, Somjate Sooksong, whose age has not been revealed at this stage, was only slightly injured. He explained to Thai media that he was driving the bus from Loei back to Buriram, in Thailand’s far north-east, when the brakes suddenly failed, causing him to lose control and veer off the road into a ditch.
The injured were taken to a local hospital and police are investigating the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | มะเขือขื่นข่าวเชียงคาน
