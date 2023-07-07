School minibus crash: Vehicle flips in horror on Thai highway, multiple injuries

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A school minibus crashed today into the back of a pickup truck, resulting in the vehicle flipping over onto its side and injuring several male and female students. The school minibus crash occurred on Jarod Withi Thong Road, National Highway 12, between Tak-Sukhothai markers 102 and 101, in the Num Reum sub-district of Tak province.

Officers from Tak Municipal Police Station promptly responded to the accident alongside the non-profit rescue group Tak Ruam Jai Sangkro Foundation and the local Tak Provincial Administration Organization’s rescue unit.

Scene investigators arrived at the distressing school minibus crash scene to find the vehicle, with registration plate NOK 2271 Tak, severely damaged on the front and toppled over.

Male and female students injured in the accident were seen crying out in pain and calling for help. Some were trapped in the vehicle while others were flung outside the bus. Prompt first aid was administered to the victims, who were quickly dispatched to Somdet Phrachao Taksin Maharat Hospital. Fourteen students were reportedly injured in the incident, including one female driver, according to KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations revealed the minibus was en route from Baan Sapan 2 in Wang Prachop, carrying 14 to 15 students. It was meant to drop the students off at Tak Kindergarten and Padung Panya Tak School. It was rush hour, and the driver was reportedly hurrying to get the students to school on time. As a result, she was driving at a high speed when the bus slammed into the backend of an Isuzu pickup truck, with registration plate 8108 Tak.

Although damaged, no casualties were reported from the pickup truck. However, the school minibus crash incident is still under rigorous investigation by the police, who will carefully examine the case from the perspectives of both parties.

In Thailand, the persisting issue of fatal vehicle crashes continues to raise alarm.

Regrettably, a few months ago, a devastating incident unfolded, claiming the lives of two innocent ten year old schoolchildren and leaving 19 others injured. The incident unfolded when a reckless sedan collided with the school bus. The consequences were severe, emphasising the ongoing concern surrounding fatal vehicle crashes in the country. Read more HERE.