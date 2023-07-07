Caught on the fly: Thai police nab Uzbek fleeing prostitution charges in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Thai police arrested an Uzbek man at Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was about to flee the country due to his involvement in illegal prostitution in Pattaya.

Police officers from the Anti Trafficking In Person Division and the Consul of the Consulate-General of Uzbekistan, Nuriddin Mamatkulov, held a press conference today, July 7, to reveal the arrest details of the 32 year old Uzbek man, Navruzbek.

Officers revealed that they received a complaint from two non-profit organisations, NightLight, and Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R), regarding prostitution in Pattaya. The organisations relayed information from an Uzbek victim who told them that she was lured into working in a brothel near Pattaya Walking Street.

According to the victim, a criminal gang from Uzbekistan enticed women by offering a position as a chef’s assistant in Pattaya. The gang claimed they would cover transportation costs and visa fees in advance and attracted victims with promises of high wages and free accommodation.

Each woman had to take care of at least four customers per day and had to work from 6pm to 6am every day. They were provided with only one meal a day and received no payment for their services. All earnings went to the employers. Failure to meet the targeted income resulted in punishment, like being starved.

The victims were held captive in the brothel. The employers claimed that each victim owed them US$5,000 (176,000 baht) for their travel expenses and visa. They had to pay all the debt if they wanted their freedom.

The employers were in the process of transferring the woman, and others to Bahrain, but she managed to escape and seek help from one of the non-profit organisations.

Following a police investigation, three suspects were found to be involved in the case. The leader of the gang, a 42 year old Uzbek woman Samrat, a 22 year old Uzbek man Diloromkhon, who was responsible for luring victims to work, and an Uzbek man responsible for finding customers, named Navruzbek.

Samrat and Diloromkhon managed to avoid the arrest and fled the country with 17 women in their control. Navruzbek attempted to escape but was arrested at the airport.

Navruzbek denied all accusations but acknowledged he knew Samrat. He insisted that their connection stemmed solely from their shared nationality and not from any involvement in illegal activities. Currently, Navruzbek remains in police custody pending further investigation.