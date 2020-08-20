Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare | The Thaiger

Crocodile farms are advised to tighten security measures to prevent the crocodiles from escaping in case of a potential flood. With the Mekong River continuing to rise and monsoon rains in the forecast, the reptile farms in Northern Thailand are warned to take precautions and closely monitor the weather.

The farms Nong Khai were recently inspected by an officer from the Department of Fisheries to see if cages could hold up if the river level continues to rise. He went to 3 crocodile farms in the area. Altogether, the farms house about 170 crocodiles. The officer says all farms have adequate cages, strong enough to keep the reptiles in if there was a major flood, but the officer still warned the farmers to keep a close watch on weather reports.

The Mekong River is at its highest this year and has risen above 7 metres. Since yesterday, it rose 41 centimetres. The Thai Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in the North and Northeast until Sunday. The department says people should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

