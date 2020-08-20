Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

32 seconds ago

 on 

Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare
PHOTO: Unsplash: Glen Carrie
Crocodile farms are advised to tighten security measures to prevent the crocodiles from escaping in case of a potential flood. With the Mekong River continuing to rise and monsoon rains in the forecast, the reptile farms in Northern Thailand are warned to take precautions and closely monitor the weather.

The farms Nong Khai were recently inspected by an officer from the Department of Fisheries to see if cages could hold up if the river level continues to rise. He went to 3 crocodile farms in the area. Altogether, the farms house about 170 crocodiles. The officer says all farms have adequate cages, strong enough to keep the reptiles in if there was a major flood, but the officer still warned the farmers to keep a close watch on weather reports.

The Mekong River is at its highest this year and has risen above 7 metres. Since yesterday, it rose 41 centimetres. The Thai Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in the North and Northeast until Sunday. The department says people should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Thai Meteorological Department

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

