Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar | The Thaiger

Police in the northern province of Tak have detained 16 Chinese nationals accused of crossing illegally into Thailand from Myanmar. The suspects say they’ve lost their jobs as casino workers as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Thai Residents reports that officials found the group floating in the Moey river, which borders Thailand and Myanmar. It’s understood some of them were so exhausted, they were on the verge of drowning.

10 members of the group have no passports, while the other 6 have passports that bear no entry stamps or visas for Thailand. They now face prosecution for illegal entry into Thailand as well as violation of the Communicable Disease Act for posing a health risk to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, all international arrivals into Thailand, both Thai and foreign, must agree to a mandatory 14 day quarantine period to ensure the virus remains suppressed in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Thai Residents