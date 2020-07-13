Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar
Police in the northern province of Tak have detained 16 Chinese nationals accused of crossing illegally into Thailand from Myanmar. The suspects say they’ve lost their jobs as casino workers as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Thai Residents reports that officials found the group floating in the Moey river, which borders Thailand and Myanmar. It’s understood some of them were so exhausted, they were on the verge of drowning.
10 members of the group have no passports, while the other 6 have passports that bear no entry stamps or visas for Thailand. They now face prosecution for illegal entry into Thailand as well as violation of the Communicable Disease Act for posing a health risk to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, all international arrivals into Thailand, both Thai and foreign, must agree to a mandatory 14 day quarantine period to ensure the virus remains suppressed in the Kingdom.
Environment
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
The Facebook page of Khlong Lan National Park in Thailand’s northwestern Kamphaeng Phet province, report that camera traps, set up to track the population of tigers, instead managed to capture a sighting of a black panther and leopard. “The appearance of the panther and leopard prove that the forest has become more abundant and attracted the return of these animals after no sightings were reported for several years. This is the fifth time this year that we have set camera traps, and though we haven’t found any tigers, the sighting of the panther and leopard gives us hope that the […]
Crime
Over 1,400 arrested, fined for illegal motorbike races in Udon Thani
In a move reminiscent of last week’s public shaming in Chon Buri, police in the northern province of Udon Thani have hired a local steamroller to destroy hundreds of illegally modified motorcycle mufflers. More than 1,400 alleged street racers were arrested and almost 370 motorcycles seized in a week long crackdown on illegal racing in the province. Udon Thani’s police chief announced the results of the crackdown yesterday: “23 police stations in Udon Thani joined forces to arrest street racers and related offenders from June 22-30, in order to ensure peace and safety in the neighbourhood. We have issued warnings […]
Crime
Millions of meth pills, tonnes of marijuana seized in 3 major drug hauls
In what is becoming an increasingly common story, police have announced the seizure of millions of methamphetamine pills (ya ba) and more than 2 tonnes of marijuana, among other types of illicit drugs, in 3 major anti-drug operations last week. The head of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau told a press briefing that drug agencies confiscated nearly 1.5 million methamphetamine pills, 2.4 tonnes of cannabis and 6 kilograms of ketamine, and arrested about a dozen suspects. He says that in the first bust, in Isaan’s Sakon Nakhon province, officers seized about 400 kgs of marijuana, a Hyundai pickup, and arrested 24 […]
