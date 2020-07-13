Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames | The Thaiger

A man has died after the car he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by another vehicle. Nation Thailand reports that the accident happened in the Nong Jok district of Bangkok. It’s understood the victim, named as 47 year old Issara Bangyai, was test-driving a Mazda sedan in front of a car showroom when a pickup truck jumped a traffic island on the other side of the road and ploughed into him. The force of the impact caused the Mazda to burst into flames.

Police and firefighters raced to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, found Issara’s body inside the vehicle. The cause of death has been confirmed as burning. A man and woman who were travelling in the pickup truck were both injured in the collision and have been taken to hospital. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the cause of the accident.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand