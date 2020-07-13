Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames
A man has died after the car he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by another vehicle. Nation Thailand reports that the accident happened in the Nong Jok district of Bangkok. It’s understood the victim, named as 47 year old Issara Bangyai, was test-driving a Mazda sedan in front of a car showroom when a pickup truck jumped a traffic island on the other side of the road and ploughed into him. The force of the impact caused the Mazda to burst into flames.
Police and firefighters raced to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, found Issara’s body inside the vehicle. The cause of death has been confirmed as burning. A man and woman who were travelling in the pickup truck were both injured in the collision and have been taken to hospital. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the cause of the accident.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
sam thompson
July 13, 2020 at 11:12 am
A tragic result for the unfortunate guy test driving a vehicle, so sorry for the victim and his family…..the ones most likely to be speeding and driving recklessly, invariably seem to be the drivers of pick up trucks…..how fast [and out of control] must this criminal idiot have been driving to hit a roundabout and take off into the air, tranforming his vehicle into a dangerous, flying tonne of murderous metal