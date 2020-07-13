Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times

The Thaiger

Published 

49 mins ago

 on 

Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A leading representative of Thailand’s entertainment and nightlife industry is urging the Department of Disease Control to allow the country’s entertainment venues to close at 2 am instead of the current closing time of midnight. The meeting was held yesterday at the Chatuchak Newspaper building and called “Brainstorming to help save the economy and revive tourism.”

Thanawat Srisuk, the industry representative, claimed, among other things, that the entertainment industry was a critical part of Thailand’s tourism industry and “very important for both domestic and foreign tourists”. He told the meeting that “millions of workers had struggled during the four month closure of the industry”..

Entertainment venues around Thailand were closed on March 18 due to Covid-19 precautions and lockdowns. The government allowed e-openings of “high risk” businesses on July 1. Thanawat claimed that the entertainment industry was “the first to close and the last to open”, but is now suffering a 70% decrease in business, blaming the ongoing ban on foreign tourists and closure of the Thailand borders as the key factor.

From the staffing point of view, Thanawat also claimed that many operators in the entertainment industry depended on foreign workers from nearby countries like Cambodia and Laos… “but with the borders still closed this was also dramatically hurting the industry”.

He is proposing that the Department of Disease Control allow entertainment venues to shuffle the closing time forward to 2am, instead of midnight, to provider a longer time for venues to remain open and attract business.

Both Pattaya and Phuket, both heavily reliant on tourism, are struggling to reopen without any palpable tourist flow. A photographer sent The Thaiger photos from Patong on Saturday night estimating that only 10-15% of businesses were open in the town’s Bangla Road walking street.

Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times | News by The ThaigerEntertainment industry calls for 2am closing times | News by The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket’s Beach Road (Taweewon Road) and Bangla Road on Saturday night – CG

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

30 year Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

30 year Texan dies after attending a &#8220;Covid party&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Miami Herald

A 30 year old man has died from Covid-19 after attending, what are termed as, a “Covid-19 party”. The ‘party’ was hosted by an infected person. Doctors are wanting to urge people to appreciate the underlining risks to younger people. The dead man was from Texas. Medical officials who attended to the man say he thought the virus was a hoax. Chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Jane Appleby, described the way the Covid-19 parties work. “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October

Jack Burton

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Business News

Surpassing earlier predictions that human trials of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine could begin as early as the end of the year, Thailand will conduct the first human trials of its vaccine candidate in October, after trials on monkeys produced satisfactory results, with high level of immunity being detected in the animals. The minister for higher education, science, research and innovation made the announcement in a Facebook post today. He says the next step is to recruit volunteers in August and September for human trials of the mRNA vaccine, which was jointly developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of Chulalongkorn […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals

Jack Burton

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Straits Times

A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]

Continue Reading

Trending