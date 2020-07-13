Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
A leading representative of Thailand’s entertainment and nightlife industry is urging the Department of Disease Control to allow the country’s entertainment venues to close at 2 am instead of the current closing time of midnight. The meeting was held yesterday at the Chatuchak Newspaper building and called “Brainstorming to help save the economy and revive tourism.”
Thanawat Srisuk, the industry representative, claimed, among other things, that the entertainment industry was a critical part of Thailand’s tourism industry and “very important for both domestic and foreign tourists”. He told the meeting that “millions of workers had struggled during the four month closure of the industry”..
Entertainment venues around Thailand were closed on March 18 due to Covid-19 precautions and lockdowns. The government allowed e-openings of “high risk” businesses on July 1. Thanawat claimed that the entertainment industry was “the first to close and the last to open”, but is now suffering a 70% decrease in business, blaming the ongoing ban on foreign tourists and closure of the Thailand borders as the key factor.
From the staffing point of view, Thanawat also claimed that many operators in the entertainment industry depended on foreign workers from nearby countries like Cambodia and Laos… “but with the borders still closed this was also dramatically hurting the industry”.
He is proposing that the Department of Disease Control allow entertainment venues to shuffle the closing time forward to 2am, instead of midnight, to provider a longer time for venues to remain open and attract business.
Both Pattaya and Phuket, both heavily reliant on tourism, are struggling to reopen without any palpable tourist flow. A photographer sent The Thaiger photos from Patong on Saturday night estimating that only 10-15% of businesses were open in the town’s Bangla Road walking street.
PHOTOS: Phuket’s Beach Road (Taweewon Road) and Bangla Road on Saturday night – CG
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
30 year Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”
A 30 year old man has died from Covid-19 after attending, what are termed as, a “Covid-19 party”. The ‘party’ was hosted by an infected person. Doctors are wanting to urge people to appreciate the underlining risks to younger people. The dead man was from Texas. Medical officials who attended to the man say he thought the virus was a hoax. Chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Jane Appleby, described the way the Covid-19 parties work. “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October
Surpassing earlier predictions that human trials of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine could begin as early as the end of the year, Thailand will conduct the first human trials of its vaccine candidate in October, after trials on monkeys produced satisfactory results, with high level of immunity being detected in the animals. The minister for higher education, science, research and innovation made the announcement in a Facebook post today. He says the next step is to recruit volunteers in August and September for human trials of the mRNA vaccine, which was jointly developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of Chulalongkorn […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]
Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
30 year Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”
Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall
Elephant’s death prompts plea to “say no” to plastic bags
Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
1 dead, 6 injured by bee stings in Chantaburi – VIDEO
Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists
Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms
Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Former PM Abhisit, Thanathorn promote welfare state in Thailand
Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world – July 12
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
- Expats3 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Business4 days ago
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
- Bangkok4 days ago
Guinean man held for alleged rape of a minor in Bangkok
- Pattaya4 days ago
Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse
- Business2 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay