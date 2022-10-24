Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Pit bulls released from cages kill owner’s father

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pit bulls attack and kill owner's father in Nakhon Ratchasima. Pictured are the cages in the home where the dogs are kept. (Pit bull is illustrative, not the actual dog.) (via Prasit Tangprasert)

A man died after being attacked by one of the seven pit bulls that were kept in the family home. The incident took place over the weekend in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Rescue units raced to his house after receiving a call, but it was too late to save him.

The 67 year old man was found laying unconscious with severe bleeding. He was covered with dog bites all over his body. One of his sons has been raising pit bulls and keeps them caged in the house most of the time. He kept three females and one male dog. Then three more puppies were born just three months ago from one of the female pit bulls.

The man’s younger son said that the dogs remain in their cages almost all of the time. He added they are occasionally let out but had never attacked anyone in the past. When workers from the Hook 31 Rescue Unit arrived, the pit bulls had already been put back in their cages.

The man’s son said that he went to buy some food at the market and left his father home alone on Saturday afternoon around 1.30pm, according to the Bangkok Post. When he arrived home he found his father already lying in a pool of blood. He believes that at least two of the pit bulls had been let out and suspects that his father was likely attempting to break up a fight between two dogs when one or possibly both of them turned on him.

In the attack, the man was bitten all over his body. He bled out quickly due to major veins gashed open in both of his thighs and his right arm.

Rescue workers attempted to revive the man for about 20 minutes, performing CPR on the scene. They transported him to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further treatment, but he was quickly pronounced dead.

Pit bulls have long been a controversial pet with the volatile dogs known to attack and kill people on occasion. Fans of the dog breed argue that dogs behave viciously only through mistreatment and abuse. Last month a pit bull named Nazi savagely attacked its owner. And last year a sensational story in Thailand saw a man attacked in his sleep by his pet pit bull. The dog eventually attended his former owner’s funeral to ask forgiveness, before the family of the dead owner defended the pit bull from online attackers.

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather5 mins ago

Patong Hill opened to foot traffic only after landslides
Tourism1 hour ago

New staff make a splash at Singapore Airlines job fair
Transport1 hour ago

Carmageddon – Bangkok’s boy racers left standing by Cheshire’s EPL stars
Phuket2 hours ago

Missing Russian tourist seen exiting the sea, search continues
Travel2 hours ago

Underrated international cuisines you need to try in Bangkok
Drugs3 hours ago

Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with police, guests bum rush police
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

No chance of parole for Bangkok’s imprisoned gorilla
Thailand3 hours ago

Tragedy as parents drown saving their two children
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Pit bulls released from cages kill owner’s father
China4 hours ago

Academics in Thailand welcome President Xi’s third term
Economy6 hours ago

Govt set up complaints hotline about pricey veggies
Thailand6 hours ago

Grand Scam – Beware of Fake banknotes in Thailand | GMT
Patong6 hours ago

Phuket floods – pedestrians, field hospital, royal donations
Bangkok1 day ago

Local artists revive Bangkok’s historical waterside
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending