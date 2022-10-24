Northern Thailand
Pit bulls released from cages kill owner’s father
A man died after being attacked by one of the seven pit bulls that were kept in the family home. The incident took place over the weekend in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Rescue units raced to his house after receiving a call, but it was too late to save him.
The 67 year old man was found laying unconscious with severe bleeding. He was covered with dog bites all over his body. One of his sons has been raising pit bulls and keeps them caged in the house most of the time. He kept three females and one male dog. Then three more puppies were born just three months ago from one of the female pit bulls.
The man’s younger son said that the dogs remain in their cages almost all of the time. He added they are occasionally let out but had never attacked anyone in the past. When workers from the Hook 31 Rescue Unit arrived, the pit bulls had already been put back in their cages.
The man’s son said that he went to buy some food at the market and left his father home alone on Saturday afternoon around 1.30pm, according to the Bangkok Post. When he arrived home he found his father already lying in a pool of blood. He believes that at least two of the pit bulls had been let out and suspects that his father was likely attempting to break up a fight between two dogs when one or possibly both of them turned on him.
In the attack, the man was bitten all over his body. He bled out quickly due to major veins gashed open in both of his thighs and his right arm.
Rescue workers attempted to revive the man for about 20 minutes, performing CPR on the scene. They transported him to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further treatment, but he was quickly pronounced dead.
Pit bulls have long been a controversial pet with the volatile dogs known to attack and kill people on occasion. Fans of the dog breed argue that dogs behave viciously only through mistreatment and abuse. Last month a pit bull named Nazi savagely attacked its owner. And last year a sensational story in Thailand saw a man attacked in his sleep by his pet pit bull. The dog eventually attended his former owner’s funeral to ask forgiveness, before the family of the dead owner defended the pit bull from online attackers.
