One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand
A 36 year old Thai man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling six Burmese migrants across the border into Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district.
District officials stopped Pimarn Kannikar at a road checkpoint at 5pm on Wednesday night. He was riding a motorcycle. His Burmese passenger failed to present any travel documents. Following questioning, Pimarn later led officials to arrest five other Burmese men he had smuggled to hide in the district.
Pimarn was charged with smuggling migrants into Thailand while the six were charged with unlawful entry into the Kingdom They will be deported after legal action.
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
Myanmar government turns off telecoms in Rhakine State
Burmese authorities have ordered telecommunications companies in Myanmar to shut down internet services in the conflict-torn Rhakine State in western Myanmar. Government soldiers (Tatmadaw) are in a long term civil struggle with ‘ethnic rebels’.
Telenor Group announced that the Ministry of Transport and Communications commanded all communication companies to “temporarily” suspend internet services in nine townships in Rakhine and neighbouring Chin states. They cited “disturbances of peace and use of internet activities to coordinate illegal activities.”
But at a military media conference yesterday Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said they had no information about the shutdown.
“We didn’t do it. We don’t know about that.”
Meanwhile Telenor Myanmar has been asking for further clarification on the reasons for the shutdown pointing out that freedom of expression through access to telecom services should be maintained for humanitarian purposes.
Telenor Myanmar is a telecommunications company in Myanmar. It is a subsidiary of the Norwegian TelenorGroup.
A spokesman for the transport and communications ministry is declining to comment at this stage, referring questions to another spokesman.
The Rakhine State came to global attention again after 730,000+ Rohingya Muslims fled north into Bangladesh after a brutal military crackdown, allegedly government endorsed, in response to militant attacks from ethnic rebels in 2017.
UN and NGO efforts to repatriate the Rohingya back into the Rhakine State have stalled with almost none of the refugees taking the Myanmar government’s assurances of ‘peace’ seriously. Meanwhile there has been a recent surge of boat-people and refugees crossing into Thailand or taking the perilous journey south on the Andaman Sea to Malaysia. They are subject to human traffickers and violence.
As of the end May 2019, there are some 173,730 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia. Over 150,000 are from Myanmar, comprising some 93,190 Rohingyas, 24,490 Chins, 9,730 Myanmar Muslims, 3,990 Rakhines & Arakanese, and other ethnicities from Myanmar.
73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia
Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.
The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.
Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.
Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.
A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.
