Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic

A Myanmar fighter jet triggered a tense military response this week after flying close to Thai airspace in Kanchanaburi province, prompting the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deploy two F-16 fighter jets to intercept what was initially classified as an unidentified aircraft.

But according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the drama never truly crossed the line, literally.

“The aircraft didn’t breach Thai airspace. It flew close to the border during take-off, but there was no incursion,” Phumtham clarified today, May 7, aiming to downplay growing public concern following the incident.

The Myanmar jet, which approached the border yesterday, May 6, led to swift action from the RTAF, whose fighter jets were scrambled as a precautionary measure to protect national airspace.

Phumtham insisted the issue is “not a major one” and labelled the flight path a routine military manoeuvre by a neighbouring country, rather than an aggressive or provocative act.

“There’s no need to go into detail. It’s not a border violation issue,” he told reporters.

The incident occurred near Sangkhla Buri district, a sensitive area along the Thailand–Myanmar border that has seen heightened scrutiny in recent months due to regional unrest and increased military activity.

Adding to the confusion, social media erupted over reports of a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operated by the Royal Thai Survey Department in the same area. Videos of the drone circulated widely online, fuelling speculation about surveillance and border breaches, reported The Nation.

Phumtham, however, urged calm, noting that any misunderstandings between the two nations had already been addressed.

“Negotiations have taken place and both sides now fully understand the matter.”

Despite the reassurances, the close encounter has reignited debates over border security, surveillance transparency, and the role of Thai air defences.

