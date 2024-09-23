Man arrested for snatching gold necklaces, attempts to ordain

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

After trying to escape to a temple, a man has been arrested for a series of gold necklace snatchings in Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces. Originally from Udon Thani, 31 year old Anurak was living with his wife in Bueng Kan.

On September 10, Anurak targeted a female government employee at the Bueng Kan Government Complex, attempting to snatch a 1-baht gold necklace. The force of the tug caused the necklace to break and fall, leaving Anurak empty-handed.

He fled the scene on a Honda motorcycle. Following this, he committed another theft in the Si Wilai area of Bueng Kan, snatching a gold necklace from an elderly woman. He managed to escape with half of the necklace, which included a Buddha pendant.

Police launched an investigation and soon identified Anurak as the suspect. However, he had evaded capture by fleeing his residence and hiding at a temple. The police, in collaboration with local administrative officials, eventually located and arrested him. When apprehended, Anurak had already shaved his head and eyebrows, possibly intending to ordain as a monk.

During interrogation, Anurak confessed to perpetrating another theft in Fa Rai, Nong Khai on September 4, where he successfully stole a 1-baht gold necklace. He sold this necklace at a gold shop in Pak Khat district, receiving 38,000 baht in return.

Additionally, he sold the half-necklace obtained from Si Wilai in a gold shop in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima, procuring 6,000 baht.

Anurak’s modus operandi involved disguising himself by concealing his face and frequently changing the colour of his motorcycle to avoid police detection. He was subsequently handed over to the Si Wilai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a 32 year old Cambodian woman was apprehended by locals after snatching three Naga necklaces valued at 40,000 baht from a jewellery store in Samut Prakan. She cited financial stress from a 60,000 baht loan taken to support her two children as the reason for the theft.