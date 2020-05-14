Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 14 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 14
Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Bangkok’s high-end office district is looking more like a ghost town as the coronavirus pandemic seems to have many companies bailing out of their pricey office spaces.
Business owners have had a wake-up call from employees discovering the advantages of working from home.
A spokesperson from Phoenix Property Development and Consultancy says that…. “More companies may consider downsizing their workspace by letting people continue working from home, which has been proved to be an effective and economical alternative during the government’s lockdown.
Available rental space in Bangkok could rise from 60,000 square metres at the start of 2020 to over 200,000 square metres by the end of the year.
Defence Ministry to take legal action over anti-government slogan campaign
The Defence Ministry is vowing to take action after an anti-government slogan was projected onto various Bangkok monuments and buildings.
The buildings Included the Defence Ministry building itself, the Democracy Monument, at the Victory Monument BTS station and on Wat Pathum Wanaram.
Former members of the now defunct Future Forward party are taking credit for the campaign, which seeks to commemorate the anniversary of a bloody government crackdown that ended 3 months of protests in the capital in 2010. Over 100,000 people, supporters of former PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, and known as the “Redshirts”, had flooded into Bangkok, demanding elections be called.
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks
Officials on the island of Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand have come up with a novel way to punish people for not wearing face masks.
It’s still a legal requirement under the Covid-19 emergency decree when people are out in public.
Both tourists and Thais caught without protective face coverings are being made to do a series of push-ups and jumping jacks, much to the amusement of onlookers armed with smartphones. It comes after police on Koh Tao set up a checkpoint near the pier, with anyone violating the face mask stipulation being made to perform no fewer than 20 push-ups and 20 jumping jacks.
Thai carmakers slash production by 50% in 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic could cut Thailand’s automobile production by up to 50%, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
Thailand is the eleventh biggest carmaker in the world, producing more than 2 million cars last year. The FTI now expects only half that in 2020.
A spokesman says that exports to the US, Europe and Japan are the most worrisome, while demand is starting to return from China. Local demand is also down at least 60% according to the FTI’s numbers.
South Korea asks Thailand to remove it from list of “high risk” countries
South Korea is asking to be removed from Thailand’s list of “high-risk” countries. The list was drawn up in early March, when South Korea was second only to China for Covid-19 case numbers.
It now ranks 40th, and is considered one of the countries most successful at managing the outbreak. To date, none of the 7,000 Thai citizens, who have returned from South Korea, have tested positive for Covid-19.
Sp, the South Korean embassy in Bangkok is appealing to the Thai government to be removed from the list of countries considered high risk. It adds that being left on the list amounts to unfair stigmatisation and does not recognise South Korea’s success at containing the virus.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Alleged Burmese poachers arrested with carcasses of protected species
Forest rangers arrested 2 alleged poachers from Myanmar in the Thong Pha Phum National Park in the western border province of Kanchanaburi province yesterday. Officers seized shotguns and the carcasses of several protected animals from the suspects. The chief of the national park said the rangers caught the suspects in Hindad subdistrict in Thong Pha Phum district, which borders with Myanmar.
“One suspect is Thun Thun Le, aged 40, and the other is 23 year old Le.”
Both are Burmese. They were caught riding a motorcycle out of the forest, each carrying a shotgun, and a fertiliser bag containing animal carcasses was strapped to the back of the vehicle.
Authorities inspected the bag and found carcasses of a brush-tailed porcupine weighing 3 kilograms, a roughneck monitor lizard weighing 1.5 kilograms and a giant flying lemur weighing 2 kilograms. All 3 are listed as protected species under the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.
The suspects reportedly confessed that they had gone into the forest on Tuesday to hunt and spent the night there. They said they intended to sell the carcasses, or cook and eat them in case they couldn’t find a buyer.
Park rangers handed over the suspects, the guns, vehicle and other evidence to Thong Pha Phum police to for legal action.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading virologist warns against enabling second wave of Covid-19
A second wave of Covid-19 infections could easily strike Thailand unless people stick to the “new normal” of social distancing, according to Chulalongkorn University’s Head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.
Posting on Facebook today, Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote that everyone is looking forward to the second phase of easing Emergency Decree restrictions now that the rate of infection dropped off to nearly nothing. But he warns that a second wave of the outbreak has hit many other countries, including some in Asia – Japan, South Korea and China have seen recent upticks in their case numbers after apparently getting the virus under control.
“To protect ourselves from the disease and the risk of a second-phase outbreak, we must stay on our guard and wash hands with soap or sanitising gel regularly and stay at home.”
“If people have to go outdoors, they must wear face masks, maintain distance from others and avoid going to crowded places. The windows of hair salons, restaurants, workplaces and houses should be opened for ventilation.”
He also advised people to take extra precautions against respiratory disease during the coming rainy season.
“Whether we suffer a second wave of the outbreak depends on us and the government’s preventive measures, especially among migrant workers.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
PM orders ministries to study staggered work hours to reduce traffic congestion
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to study the possibility of permanently staggered working hours as the Covid-19 pandemic eases because such a policy might help ease long term traffic congestion.
Staggered working hours, as well as working from home and learning from home, could be enforced in future to solve traffic problems, according to the PM. He tasked the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation with studying staggered school hours to gather data.
According to the PM, government organisations have already introduced staggered working hours, beginning at 7:30, 8:30 and 9.30am.
“Teaching for the subjects that may allow students to study at home will reduce travel time to schools and have impacts on parents’ trips to send their children to schools. School hours will be arranged appropriately with the ages of students. It will be another ‘new normal’ way of life.”
Prayut says the beginning of the new school term is still scheduled for July 1, but the government is monitoring the situation of the virus.
“I want schools to open. But what if the disease spreads again? This must also be considered.”
SOURCE: MCOT
