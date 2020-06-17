Staff at Khon Kaen hospital call for transferred director to be reinstated | The Thaiger

North East
Staff at Khon Kaen hospital call for transferred director to be reinstated
Following the transfer of Dr. Charnchai Chanvorachaikul, a former director at Khon Kaen hospital, in north-east Thailand, staff at the hospital are demanding their boss be reinstated in his role. Dr. Charnchai was transferred to the eastern province of Chanthaburi province amid, so far, unsubstantiated allegations of corruption. He has consistently denied the allegation that he accepted bribes from a drugs company or that there were any discrepancies in how donations raised by Thai singer/celebrity and runner ‘Toon Body Slam’ were accounted for.
Now a report in Nation Thailand says his former staff are insisting he be allowed to return, as they do not trust the findings of the Public Health Ministry’s investigation. Yesterday, a peaceful protest took place at the hospital, led by Dr. Kanokwan Sriruksa, who thanked Dr. Kriangsak Watcharanukulkiat, who had been transferred from Chanthaburi to replace Dr. Charnchai. He has now resigned.
Dr. Kanokwan says the hospital staff are not in any way trying to get rid of Dr. Kriangsak, but that they disagree with how he was appointed by the Public Health Ministry as part of the transfer of Dr. Charnchai, which they insist was unjustified.
“Even though Dr. Kriangsak has resigned, he had been placed through an order from the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary. We are also dissatisfied with the fact that the chief investigator is an associate of Dr. Kriangsak. If the ministry has problems finding proper investigators, then it should consider handing the case over to one of the national graft bodies or to the Department of Special Investigation.”
It’s understood Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will appoint a successor to Dr. Kriangsak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Crime
Woman demands monk apologise for killing her pregnant sister in Buriram
A Buddhist monk who stabbed a pregnant woman to death has been ordered to apologise by the woman’s sister. The monk, named as 57 year old Phra Um Deeruenrom, was the abbot of Wat Ban Nong Bua, in the northeastern province of Buriram, until his arrest and defrocking. He has confessed to murdering the woman, who it’s understood he was having an affair with.
The 33 year old woman, named only as Lamyai, was 8 months pregnant when the abbot deliberately drove a van into a pickup truck being driven by her husband and in which she was a passenger. Following the collision, Lamyai escaped from the truck and attempted to flee, but was chased down by the monk, who proceeded to hack at her with a long knife. She died of her injuries at the scene.
It’s understood Lamyai and the monk were involved in an affair, according to accounts given to police by villagers, and she had been blackmailing him, saying she would tell people he was the father of her unborn child. According to a report in Nation Thailand, the dead woman’s sister, Mai, says she is struggling to understand how a spiritual man respected by the Buddhist community could commit such an act. She is insisting he apologise to her family, saying they will be unable to organise a funeral for the dead woman until he does so.
Police have charged the man with pre-meditated murder.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Investigating a fatal stabbing in Buriram yesterday, police now believe the woman who was stabbed by an Abbot, had been blackmailing him after having an affair. The fatal stabbing happened on a road near Ban Mai Charoensuk in Tum Yai, in northern Buriram yesterday afternoon, following a road incident. The victim, 36 year old “Lampai”, was 8 months pregnant
Eyewitnesses told police that the 59 year old Abbot of Wat Ban Nong Bua, Phra Um Deeruenrom, was driving a van and intentionally collided head-on with a pickup travelling towards him. The passenger in the pickup was Lampai. The vehicle was driven by “Thampaphon”, a public servant at the local tambon. The two vehicles were badly damaged in the collision.
Following the collision Lampai escaped from the vehicle and fled the scene. The monk chased her down, wielding a knife, caught her and stabbed her. The woman received two deep wounds – one to the head and another to her wrist. She died at the scene. Emergency responders raced her body to the hospital but her baby also died. Thampaphon, the driver, was injured during the incident but was unable to get out of the pick-up. Police tracked down the abbot who went to a relative’s house. He was arrested at the scene. Police claim he has admitted to the crime.
Speaking to villagers, police discovered that he had been having an affair with Lampai, claiming she had been trying to blackmail hem and threatening to expose the affair.
The former abbot has now been defrocked and charged with “premeditated murder” and “carrying a weapon in public”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Dengue Fever
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
While the Covid-19 outbreak is easing in Thailand, there is growing alarm over a nationwide outbreak of dengue fever, which has sickened nearly 6,000 children already this year. On June 2, Thailand had recorded 15,385 cases of dengue fever, which killed 11 people, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.
More than a third of those cases, 5,828, have been children aged 5 – 14, 4 of whom died. Delaying treatment, underlying medical conditions and obesity all increase the chances of the mosquito-borne virus being fatal.
A recent investigation found mosquito larvae are still prevalent at Thai school campuses, some which are set to reopen on Monday as more Emergency Decree restrictions are lifted. Most were found in unused containers, plant pots, and old tyres, places where stagnant water is allowed to collect.
“The rainy season, which creates puddles of water that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitos, is the main factor that is boosting the outbreak. I would like to ask people to look out for unused containers that might become breeding grounds in households.”
Health officials in Isaan’s Ubon Ratchathani province revealed they’ve recorded 800 cases of dengue so far this year, a small number compared to the 8,000 with 10 deaths recorded last year, but still cause for worry, according to the DDC.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
