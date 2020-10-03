Market seller returns home to honor promise to late mother after winning lottery | The Thaiger

North East
Market seller returns home to honor promise to late mother after winning lottery
A market seller in Trat province is returning home to honor her promise to her late mother after winning a 6 million baht lottery ticket. 49 year old Metta Pomchaiya went home to Sakon Nakhon during the Covid lockdown to make merit to her late mother. It is there that she promised her spirit that if she ever won the lottery, she would return home and be a market trader there.
Now, she and her husband have filed a winning ticket with the Nongbon police on October 1, after the last 2 numbers of her ticket matched in the lotto draw. She is reportedly finally returning home to the northeastern province to make a living.
Crime
Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing
A Songkhla senior zoo official today has reportedly shot himself in his home in an apparent murder-suicide after being investigated over 2 white barking deers went missing. Phuvadol Suwanna, chief of the conservation and research section of the state-run zoo, allegedly murdered his boss, Suriya Senpong, the Director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, while he was investigating the incident.
Phuvadol was 1 of 4 officials being investigated over the deers’ disappearance from the zoo in February and September of 2020, with officials saying the deer may have been sold to a wildlife trafficking gang. According to the ZPOT director, the zoo had 3 of those kind of deer which were donated by HM Queen Sirikit. One deer died a while back, and then the last 2 went missing.
The zoo’s director was transferred to an inactive post while officials are investigating. As for the white barking deer, one official says such an animal would not fetch a high enough price for officials to risk the consequences of selling them to wildlife traffickers.
Protests
Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser
A Pattaya court is dismissing charges against 2018 anti-junta protesters but has fined the rally’s organiser. The 11 activists were let off the hook after an appeals court reversed a decision that was made by a Criminal Court which said they violated a directive against political gatherings. Originally, the protesters were set to pay up to 10,000 baht in fines and/or spend up to 6 months in jail.
Instead, the appeals court told protest leader Sirawit “Ja Niew” Serithiwat to pay a 3,000 baht fine citing he held an assembly without a proper license.
But Sirawat says he notified the police by phone about the planned rally. Sirawat was a leading member of the New Democracy Group, in which he held a rally under his “Start-Up People” movement in Pattaya, which only had 100 people attend.
Sirawit was less than thrilled about accepting the fine and still says the group did nothing wrong. He says the government can’t stop the social movement that has swept the nation in recent weeks over people demanding democracy. He says now, he will join with the student-led anti-government group that have been holding rallies in Bangkok at Thammasat University.
Phuket
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
WARNING: The content below contains photos and videos of self-mutilation that some people may find disturbing.
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival is on this month. Officials say they are asking participants to strictly observe social distancing. Good luck with that! For those who don’t know, despite its name, the festival isn’t exactly known for the vegetarian food. It’s better known, even infamous, for body mutilation, noisy parades and Chinese heritage.
During street processions for the weeklong event, also known as the Nine Gods Festival, so called “mah songs” are known to practice self-mutilation and are said to enter a trance-like state, channeling spirits through their body. “Mah” means horse in Thai, and many suggest the mah song acts like a horse for the spirit to ride.
Many mah songs pierce their checks, ears and lips, some with large swords and thick needles. Some slice their tongues continuously for hours, blood dripping down on the street. Others appear to be in a trace walk barefoot as firecrackers explode on the ground.
Mah Songs march down Phuket’s streets for hours with a team of devotees to help tend to their wounds, adjust the piercings, wipe away drool and blood, and keep them hydrated. It’s understood that devotees wear white as a symbol of purity. It’s also reported that they abstain from eating meat, drinking alcohol and having sex during the weeklong festival.
It seems gruesome, but it’s actually very spiritual. Business owners and locals line the street, some setting up altars. Mah songs stop at each one and do a quick ritual. Some mah songs carry a black flag, waving it over onlookers who bow their heads and place their hands in the “wai” position. Some spend time blessing the elderly and handing out bracelets to children. During a procession last year, a woman held up a bracelet as said “the ‘Spirit’ gave this to my mother.”
This year, the festival will have to be a little different to abide by coronavirus prevention measures. The Bangkok Post says it’s the first festival since the outbreak. The head festival organiser Prasert Fukthongphol says “we will seriously enforce social distancing measures and require all participants to wear face masks.”
The grotesque piercings, noisy parades and visits to the shrine, are good news for Phuket’s tourism and bad news if you’re a vegetable. Many adherents to the Chinese-heritage local festival will go without sex, alcohol and meat for the week of so of the festival. The week of events and ceremonies hopes to scare away the bad gods again but, especially this year, attract some extra visitors to the festival.
Another Vegetarian Festival in Chon Buri has also been given the green light. The event is planned for October 16 to the 26. This year’s main event for the festival will be in Naklua at Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation at the Sein Sua Chinese Temple, but many other events will be around the city throughout the week.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
