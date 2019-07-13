An 80 million year old carnivorous dinosaur from Thailand identified | The Thaiger

North East
An 80 million year old carnivorous dinosaur from Thailand identified
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Thai PhD student, studying overseas, has identified some bones of a dinosaur wandering around the mountains of Khon Kaen 80 million years ago.
Fossilised bones, unearthed on a mountain in Khon Kaen nearly 30 years ago, have been identified as belonging to a previously unknown carnivorous dinosaur.
Thai PBS says the the bones were unearthed on Phuwiang Mountain in Phuwiang district in the northeastern province.
Sommai Taechaval, director-general of the Mineral Resources Department, says the dinosaur, from the Cretaceous period about 80 million years ago, was named Phuwiang Venator Yaemniyomi in honour of Mr. Sutham Yaemniyom, a retired official of the department who originally unearthed the fossilised bones.
The fossil was studied by Adul Samathi, a PhD student at Bonn University, Germany, who says he became interested after having seen the fossilised bones and was convinced that they belonged to a special dinosaur species. He suggested that the meat-eating dinosaur would have been about six metres long and its fossilised remains were found in the red sandstone layer.
A dinosaur expert at Maha Sarakham University, Dr. Suravech Sutheethorn, says the fossilised bones were found in 1993 at the 9B pit in Phuwiang national park, adding that fossils of several dinosaur species have been found in the Phuwiang district.
Sixteen dinosaur species are believed to have lived in what is Thailand today. Of these, nine were newly discovered species. They are Phuwiangosaurus Sirindhornae, Kinnareemimus Khonkaennsis, Siamotyrannus Isanensis, Siamosaurus Suteethorni, Isanosaurus Attavipachi and Psittacosaurus Sattayaraki.
If you’re up around Khon Kaen in the next few weeks, don’t worry, the dinosaurs all died out around 66 million years ago.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years
The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year. The numbers take into account 2019 up to July 9.
Thai PBS reports that the disease has caused the deaths of 62 patients, with a concentration in North-eastern Thailand.
• There were 19,858 cases of dengue in the north-east, or 90.4 people in every 100,000 of the population of the North-eastern provinces, with 28 reported deaths.
• In the South there were 6,504 cases, or 69.41, in every 100,000 people with 11 fatalities.
• There have been 12,918 cases, or 57.92 in every 100,000 people, with 19 fatalities in the Central region
• There have been 5,391 cases, or 43.41 in every 100,000 people, with 4 fatalities in the North.
Most patients were aged 5-14, followed by those 15-34 years old and then birth-4 years, respectively. There were some clear commonalities in the deaths – living in communities with dengue patients, self-treatment using non-prescription medicines from local shops, not reporting to a doctor or hospital in time, or receiving NSAID and steroid injections.
The Department of Disease Control says local communities must take precautions, such as the use of mosquito nets for sleeping or resting, clearing stagnant water and using mosquito repellent. Teachers at the Ban Nong Kwoung School in Sakhon Nakhon province have even set up mosquito nets in classes to protect students.
Original story: Thai PBS
Tips for avoiding dengue fever HERE.
Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management
PHOTO: Airpaz Blog
Local residents and environmentalists living along the Thai banks of the Mekong River spent the weekend in hot debate with the Chinese Embassy about Beijing’s utilisation and management of the River.
While the embassy accused Thai media of spreading false information on China’s development projects in Southeast Asia’s longest rivers, the Thai Mekong People’s Network fought back, saying Beijing was exploiting the Mekong for its own benefits.
The Chinese embassy issued a statement last Friday defending China’s projects in the Mekong – known in China as Lancang – in relation to ecological protection, the blasting of rapids, hydro-power projects and the sharing of hydrological data.
Meanwhile, the group, representing people living along the river in eight Thai provinces, responded by saying the river’s resources have been destroyed and exploited by large corporations. Yet the embassy’s statement claimed China “protects the environment like we protect our eyes and treat the environment like it is our lives”.
It said under the framework of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, six countries have established the Environmental Cooperation Centre and Water Resources Cooperation Centre and “we have also actively engaged in sustainable infrastructure construction, investment and financing.
“With the aim of building a green railway, the China-Laos Railway project has synchronised environmental protection with construction at the stages of design, implementation and inspection, which is hailed by the government and people of the Laos.”
However, the people’s network countered by saying the so-called “green” aspect of the China-Laos railway project is only at the conceptual level, and that there are no concrete plans on how the destruction of natural resources, livelihoods and local economies will be alleviated.
“The project has drawn strong public criticism due to the extensive adverse impacts it is having on the people and the environment.”
As for the blasting of rapids to clear navigation routes from southern China via Myanmar and Thailand to Laos, the embassy said the project was only being studied.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces
In a special warning issued at 5am this morning (Thursday), the department says the storm was over the Gulf of Tonkin at 4am and heading for upper Vietnam, 65 kilometres southeast of Hanoi, at a latitude 20.7 degree north and longitude 106.4 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 65 kmh.
The storm is moving northwest at a speed 15 kmh and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression and low pressure system shortly after it makes landfall and starts trekking west towards Laos and Thailand’s north.
The department said the influence of the storm is expected to result in torrential rains with strong winds over Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions as follows
4 July 2019
North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak
North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat
