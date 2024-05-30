Worm found in chicken sausage roll sparks online outrage (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A TikTok user experienced a shocking discovery when she found a worm crawling out of her chicken sausage roll, leading to widespread disgust online. The incident occurred yesterday when TikTok user @ttx_yk posted a video showing the unsettling moment.

In the video, she explained that she had just bought the chicken sausage roll and had already eaten one piece before noticing something unusual. The clip clearly showed a worm emerging from a hole in the sausage roll. Her post was accompanied by a caption expressing her horror:

“My first meal of the day, and it’s this depressing. I just bought it, ate one piece, and quickly spat it out.”

The discovery left her and many viewers feeling nauseous. She mentioned that she had not noticed anything wrong with the taste.

This detail raised questions among viewers about how the worm was not detected earlier.

The video quickly gained traction, with many netizens commenting on the post. Some asked how she could not have noticed the unusual texture or taste, while others expressed their disgust and concerns about food safety.

“Didn’t the taste seem odd to you at all?

“The taste was normal, not sour, but it wasn’t very soft because it wasn’t hot.”

The incident prompted discussions about food hygiene and the quality control of ready-to-eat products. While cases like this are rare, they highlight the importance of ensuring that food products are thoroughly checked before consumption. The video has since gone viral, with many users sharing their own experiences and concerns about similar incidents, reported KhaoSod.

“I can’t believe this happened. I’ve never had such an experience before.”

“This makes me wary of buying pre-cooked meals. How can we be sure they are safe?”

The company responsible for producing the chicken sausage roll has yet to respond to the incident.