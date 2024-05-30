Court sentences ex-police officer to death for fatal Trang shooting

Initially acquitted, an ex-police gunman faces the death penalty for the fatal shooting of a couple in Trang. The couple were buying materials for their rubber latex business at the time, before being violently gunned down.

The tragic event occurred on September 9, 2021, in front of the Khuan Mao Cockfighting Stadium in Trang Province. The victims, 39 year old Veerayut Khunin, and 39 year old Woraporn Phian Dee, were shot dead in their Toyota Fortuner. Their 14 year old son was also injured in the attack.

The Court of Appeal, Region 9, yesterday delivered its verdict at Trang Provincial Court, sentencing Waritthon Prasitchai and Jirasak Klabkhan to the death penalty.

Investigations led by the Deputy Commander of Region 9 Investigation Division, Sakda Charoenkul, alongside the Trang Provincial Investigation Unit and the Central Investigation Bureau, identified and arrested all three suspects involved in the shooting.

Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Ron Phibun Police Station, 48 year old Waritthon was identified as the gunman.

A 45 year old Nakhon Si Thammarat village headman, Chamni Chamnanakit, who provided the pickup truck used in the crime, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Decision appealed

Initially, the lower court had acquitted all the accused on May 16, 2023. However, the victims’ relatives appealed the decision, leading to the current ruling.

The judge states that the court considered all evidence presented and finds the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt. The severity of their actions warrants the death penalty for Waritthon and Jirasak, while Chamni’s involvement, although significant, merits a two-year imprisonment.

The case has drawn significant attention, particularly due to Waritthon’s position in law enforcement. The appeal court’s decision underscores the gravity of the crime and the judiciary’s commitment to delivering justice.

The victims, Veerayut and Woraporn, were well-known in their community for their rubber latex business. Their deaths have left a profound impact on their family and the local community.

A family member of the victims believed that justice had been served, hoping that the verdict would bring closure, although believing that no sentence could bring back their loved ones, reported Khaosod.

The appeal ruling marks a significant development in a case that has seen multiple twists and turns. The initial acquittal by the Trang Provincial Court had shocked many, given the evidence presented during the trial.

This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat crime and deliver justice, irrespective of the perpetrators’ status or position. The appeal court’s ruling is a testament to the rigorous legal processes in place to ensure accountability and justice for victims and their families.