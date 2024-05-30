TikTok user’s burn mark sparks lottery speculation (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A TikTok user sparked significant online interest after sharing a clip showing mysterious numbers appearing on her leg following an accidental burn from a gas stove. The incident, which was posted by TikTok user @papatsornthaweechot, has led many netizens to speculate about its implications for upcoming lottery draws.

In the video, the user reveals a burn mark on her leg that, intriguingly, features the number 650. She captioned the clip with the message, “I think luck is coming my way this time,” suggesting that the unexpected occurrence might be a sign of good fortune.

The video quickly garnered attention, prompting numerous comments from viewers trying to decipher the numbers. Many expressed their excitement and interpreted the numbers as potential lottery picks.

“Could you please help me look at this? The metal edge of the picnic gas stove hit my leg, and it turned into these numbers.”

The post has seen a surge in engagement, with people closely examining the numbers and sharing their interpretations. Some suggested checking the gas stove for any numerical imprints, which the user confirmed indeed matched the numbers on her leg, reported KhaoSod.

“I went to check the gas stove, and there are numbers on it. They seem to be the same as the ones on my leg.”

The incident has reignited discussions about the superstitious beliefs surrounding unexpected numerical appearances and their link to luck and fortune. As the lottery draw date approaches, many are eager to see if the numbers hold any significance.

In related news, a boat believed to be inhabited by spirits has become the centre of attraction in Ang Thong province, attracting locals with the lure of winning lottery numbers.

The boat, located at Wat Mai Khok Marum temple, is linked to the tragic tale of a woman named Praewa and her unborn child, Grung Gring. It is thought to have sailed from Bangkok before meeting a grim fate. Now, it’s a shrine where the devout seek mystical insights.