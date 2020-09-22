Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members | The Thaiger

Thailand
Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members
In an effort to give the economy an extra boost, the government will discuss adding work permit privileges for top tier Thailand Elite Card members who invest a minimum of $1 million USD in Thailand.
The scheme will draw more investment to Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, governor Yuthasak Supasorn. While the types of investments are up to the members, the government recommends property investment. The property sector was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Thailand Elite members are on Elite Visas for 5 to 20 year stays. The website says the goal of the program is to “encourage more tourists to come over and stimulate the Kingdom’s bustling tourism industry, as well as to attract more foreign capital to boost the economy.”
There are 9 membership categories for the Thailand Elite Card. Members get privileges like expedited immigration lines at the airport and limousine pickup at the airport. Only those in the top tier categories, costing 1 to 2 million baht, plus a minimum investment of $1 million USD within 1 year, will be eligible for the new work permit.
Member applications have been at a record high over the past 2 months with a monthly average of 300 to 500 applications, according to Somchai Soongswang, the president of Thailand Privilege Card which operates the Thailand Elite Card scheme.
In August and September, 200 applicants were approved each month. Before the pandemic, only 100 memberships were approved per month. It takes 15 to 45 days to have the membership approved. Members must be screened through the Immigration Bureau, and some also need to pass additional screening through national intelligence agencies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Isaan woman finds her husband and 2 sons dead in well
A woman found the bodies of her husband and 2 sons in the bottom of a well in the Isaan province Chaiyaphum. The father and his sons reportedly went to repair the family farm’s well, but did not return.
56 year old Thong-in says her husband and sons went to repair the well in the morning. They didn’t come back for lunch. When she went to check on them, she found them dead in the well.
Rescuers suspect the father, 56 year old Boonterm Buathong, and his 2 sons, 29 year old Chareonchat and 26 year old Preecha, drowned to death. The well is about a metre wide and 13 metre deep. Rescuers wore breathing apparatuses to dive to the bottom of the well to get the bodies.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today with Tim Newton. Daily news from around Thailand.
Struggling airlines to get reprieve through small loans, extension to fuel tax cut
Airlines in Thailand are being offered a financial lifeline, as the Government Savings Bank announces soft loans for carriers left struggling as a result of the current Covid-19 ‘disruption’.
The GSB is offering the loans over a 60 month period, with an annual interest rate of 2%. The bank’s chairman says the proposal will be put to Cabinet for approval.
Airlines have been left financially devastated by the fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with countries closing their borders, passenger numbers plummeting, and carriers forced to slash the number of flights on offer. The services available, including the food services, were also curtailed early on as a preventative measure but that restriction has since been lifted.
In a further effort to ease the financial crisis faced by Thai airlines, the Excise Department says it will extend the fuel tax cut for low-cost carriers by another 6 months from the end of this month.
Protest leaders face charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté law and for installing the plaque
Leaders of the weekend’s pro-democracy protest in Bangkok are facing charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and for installing a symbolic plaque at a “registered historical site”. Police filed complaints to between 10 to 16 protesters.
It’s unclear how many protesters will be charged, but a Royal Thai Police spokesperson says charges will be pressed against those who “pulled the strings.” Under Thailand’s lèse majesté law, it is illegal to insult or defame the Thai Monarch or royal family. Police say they will take the strongest legal actions possible against those who undermined the Monarchy, although earlier this year the Thai PM said that His Majesty had requested that such charges not be brought against Thai citizens.
Charges are also being brought against the protesters who installed a commemorative plaque in the forecourt of Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palace. The Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have filed complaints with police over the installation of the plaque, saying the protesters broke the law by causing damage to an archaeological site.
Phuket’s governor calls for help in restoring island’s economy
The governor of Phuket has likened the southern province to a “patient in a coma”, as he pleads for help to restore its devastated economy. The governor highlighted the economic crisis caused by the ongoing ban on international tourists. The island’s international airport closed in April, cutting off the supply of international tourists, and cutting off the flow of international money coming into the island’s tourist economy.
The latest figures show that Phuket has lost over 400 billion baht since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The island’s economy is, either directly or indirectly, 90% reliant on a steady flow of international tourists, and has seen a massive tourist infrastructure boom over the past 20 years.
Governor Narong predicts the province will face similar hardship next year, and is calling on the government to organise conferences and other events that could attract more visitors to the province.
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Meanwhile, the owner of the Sri Panwa Phuket resort is facing a social media storm after condemning the current pro-democracy movement and one of its main organisers. Taking to Instagram, Vorasit Issara, owner of the five-star Sri Panwa Phuket Resort, singles out the female protest leader saying “she should be in prison”.
“This bullshit has got to stop. She is not Thai. Who is she working for?
Sharing a photo of Panusaya, he adds, “arrest this child.” Vorasit incorrectly asserted that Panusaya wasn’t Thai. In fact she was born in 1998 in Nonthaburi and IS a Thai citizen.
His post has since gone viral, prompting outrage from those who support the anti-government movement. A hashtag calling for a boycott of his Sri Panwa Phuket resort has taken off on Twitter, at a time when almost all hotels are battling for survival, especially on Phuket.
Myanmar’s Covid-19 spike causes mass lockdowns as Thai authorities scramble to seal the border
Myanmar is currently suffering a wave of Covid-19, causing concern in Thailand as its western border authorities bump up security measures and patrols.
Burmese authorities have been introducing increasingly draconian restrictions to control the sudden spread of the virus over the past 4 weeks. Whilst the case load is still relatively small, the concerns are focussing on the porous western borders of Myanmar onto adjacent Bangladesh and India, as well as the spike in cases in the largest city Yangon.
Yangon is now under a very tight lockdown as the city is quickly turning into the country’s hotspot of Covid-19.
There were 610 and 6 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Yesterday 671 new cases of Covid-10 were reported
Indonesia’s economy shrinks for the first time in 22 years
Indonesia’s economy will contract for the first time since the Asian financial crisis in 1997/1998.
Gross domestic product is forecast to decline over 1% this year according to the country’s Finance Minister. He said…
Southeast Asia’s largest economy is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic as the number of new cases each day continues to set records. The worsening outbreak prompted the renewal of social-distancing curbs in Jakarta, measures that had battered growth in the second quarter this year.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
PM orders Thai police to collaborate with Interpol to bring Boss back to Thailand
The Thai PM is ordering Thai police to work with Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organisation, to find Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya and bring him back to Thailand for prosecution. The Red Bull heir has been on the run since 2017 and faces charges reckless driving causing death and using cocaine, charges which date back to the incident in 2012 in Bangkok.
In 2012, Boss allegedly sped his Ferrari down Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor, running over and dragging a 47 year old police officer 100 metres down the road, killing him.
Prosecutors have now officially indicted Boss on the reckless driving causing death and drugs charges, the Office of the Attorney General announced last Friday. The recent indictment, more than 8 years after the fatal crash, follows public backlash after Boss’s cases were dropped altogether in July by the deputy attorney general.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made a post on his Facebook page saying he ordered police to work with international authorities to find Boss and bring him back to Thailand for trial. He says a Red Notice has been issued and he expects an update by next week.
“I ask every officer to handle this matter correctly and effectively.”
Boss, the son of the co-owner of the Red Bull energy drink empire, fled the country in 2017. His hearings were delayed 7 times. He reportedly packed up and fled to Singapore on his family’s private jet just 2 days before he was due to face charges. Since then, Boss has been seen and photographed at his family home in London as well as at Red Bull events.
The story has caused ongoing rage in Thai social media with people using the cases as proof Thailand’s warped justice system where wealth and power can help you bypass official investigations.
There has been no comment from the Yoovidhya family, Boss or his legal representation since last week’s official prosecution.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS
ตามที่สำนักงานอัยการสูงสุดเห็นชอบสั่งฟ้อง “บอส” นายวรยุทธ อยู่วิทยา…
Posted by ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday, September 21, 2020
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Isaan woman finds her husband and 2 sons dead in well
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Teen near the Thai-Myanmar border tests positive for Covid-19
PM orders Thai police to collaborate with Interpol to bring Boss back to Thailand
Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Win driver allegedly ran red light, hits teenage motorbiker
Struggling airlines to get reprieve through small loans, extension to fuel tax cut
Navy divers find captain’s body after boat sank in weekend storm
Phuket’s governor calls for help in restoring island’s economy
10 million baht in damages from alleged wholesale pajama scam
Heightened security at Thai parliament ahead of Thursday’s pro-democracy protest
Protest leaders face charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté law and for installing the plaque
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Police officer allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Bangkok temple
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Khao Yai National Park litterers will get their trash back in the mail
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
- Pattaya3 days ago
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
- World3 days ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Politics3 days ago
US accuses Chinese companies of exploitation along the Mekong River
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Paulo Triesma
September 22, 2020 at 3:39 pm
I have more than a million is assets in Thailand and they won’t even recognise my existence as a retiree stuck abroad. I would not trust them as far as I could throw them to be honest. There have no loyalty to their word.
Gary
September 22, 2020 at 3:55 pm
When can O-A retirees with current visas return? Bangkok is looking at the future but has forgotten the present.
Jason
September 22, 2020 at 5:37 pm
Judging by your comments, I think you highlight the divergent perspectives on this pandemic and the Thai Governments’ response.