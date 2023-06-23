Woman seeks media help after ex-husband accuses her of embezzlement

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman sought help from a Thai news agency after her ex-husband filed a complaint accusing her of embezzlement and demanded 720,000 baht from her.

The wife, 36 year old Treeraka, told Channel 3 that she married her husband, a 49 year old Thai man named Nikorn, on May 8 in 2017. Nikorn provided a 200,000-baht cash dowry and some gold valued at approximately 130,000 baht. They had a wedding ceremony but did not sign an official marriage certification.

Treeraka revealed that Nikorn travelled to work in Taiwan in 2018 and transferred between 30,000 to 40,000 baht each month to cover rent, and bills, including a monthly car instalment payment of around 8,500 baht.

Treeraka stated that they spoke each day via a video call then, one day in 2021, Nikorn informed her that he was not sending any more money and ended the relationship. A few days later, Nikorn’s relatives came and took the car. She gave the relatives the car as it was not hers and stopped contacting Nikorn.

Treeraka revealed Nikorn returned to Thailand last year with a new Thai wife he met in Taiwan and settled in the Sakhon Nakhon province.

To her shock, Chamni Police Station later summoned her on embezzlement charges. She agreed to meet the police officers who told her that her ex-husband is demanding 720,000 baht from her.

Treeraka informed the media that she was unaware whether her ex-husband’s claim is lawful, and reached out to the public for help. She hoped that by sharing her story through the media, readers with relevant knowledge could aid in resolving her issue.

The Daily News interviewed Nikorn about the ongoing saga and made it public that he broke up with Treeraka and requested his money back because he caught her having an affair with another man.

Nikorn explained that the 720,000 baht he sought to retrieve was his savings. He claimed that he had instructed Treeraka to deposit 20,000 baht into a savings account each month, instead, she spent the money.

Treeraka denied the allegations, maintaining her innocence. She stated that there was no saving plan agreed upon.

As of now, the two parties have not reached an agreement, and further developments in the case will be provided later.