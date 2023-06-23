Spanish fraud suspect arrested in Phuket airport following Interpol red notice

Photo by Phuket Immigration Checkpoint.

Yesterday evening, authorities at Phuket airport arrested a Spanish man wanted by the Spanish police for various fraudulent activities. The arrest took place in the Arrivals Hall of the airport’s International Terminal, around 9.15pm.

The information concerning the arrest was released by the Phuket branch of the Immigration Bureau. However, the bureau refrained from disclosing the suspect’s name or age. There was also no information about the country that the individual had travelled from prior to his arrest.

According to FlightRadar24, between 7pm and 9.05pm, before the arrest, seven international flights arrived from Dubai, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. The exact flight that the suspect was on remains ambiguous.

To preserve the privacy of the suspect, his face in the official photo has was pixelated before publication. Another person appeared in that same picture, their face was also concealed. No additional details were shared about the second person.

The suspect is believed to be accountable for multiple fraudulent schemes involving numerous victims, as reported by Spanish authorities. In response, an Interpol ‘red notice’ has been issued, compelling all member states to arrest him and then extradite him to Spain for legal proceedings, The Phuket News reported.

The arrest operation was a collaborative effort, with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police participating alongside Phuket Immigration. The suspect, post-arrest, was transferred “to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal investigations.”

