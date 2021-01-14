Thailand
Wildfires hit Mae Hong Son’s Pai district
Several wildfires have broken out in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district in Northern Thailand. The governor says he believes that several blazes happening in the area are a result of the dry season arriving earlier than usual.
Using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer system, the local forest fire control centre detected 155 so-called “heat points” in the Pai district from January 1 to 12. Last year’s dry season only 96 heat points were detected.
There are no reports of property damages, injuries, or deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
A dead Bryde’s whale was found washed up on Koh Samui’s Choeng Mon beach yesterday. By the look of the rotting carcass, said to be around 11 metres long, marine resource specialist Thon Thamrongnawasawat says he believes the whale died several days ago. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Thon said on Facebook.
“Currently, there are about 50 Bryde’s whales in the Gulf of Thailand. That means the situation of whales is still good and better than the dugongs. But I wish that there were no more 5 deaths per year from natural causes. If the death is over this limit, that will be worrying.”
The Bryde’s whales are spotted around the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand all year round, especially on the coastlines of Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok, Samut Songkram and Petchaburi provinces.
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
As the air quality in Bangkok and surrounding provinces continues to deteriorate, the PM is ordering all relevant agencies to get tough on combatting the problem. Yesterday, Bangkok recorded the highest level of PM2.5 matter in the Din Daeng district of the capital, at 118mcg/cm. The level considered safe in Thailand is 50 mcg/cm, which is still higher than most countries (World Health Organisation lists the highest safe level as 25 mcg/cm). The Pollution Control Department says air quality in the surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani, has also deteriorated.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on commuters to choose public transport over driving, wherever possible, adding that the government may implement a program of alternate-day car use in the capital.
But these problems surface at the same time each year and the same requests for changing driving habits and PR stunts where the BMA and national government try localised gimmicks to tackle the problem. How about pollution-killing drones?
Addressing the issue of agricultural burning, one of the primary reasons behind the air pollution, the PM has acknowledged farmers don’t have the equipment needed to dispose of waste without burning. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, says he has asked the Agricultural and Cooperatives Ministry to ban burning in Bangkok and nearby areas for the next 3 days.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has asked the Interior Ministry to take action against farmers who engage in outdoor burning and to check emissions at industrial plants, in conjunction with the Industry Ministry. Prawit’s spokesman, Kongcheep Tantravanich, says police in Bangkok will be checking vehicles for black emissions.
According to a Bangkok Post report, governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the Highways Department has been asked to wash roads repeatedly, to try to reduce pollution and dust. In addition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is regularly spraying water on tree leaves and on the roads, as well as cleaning public amenities such bus stops, pedestrian bridges and postboxes.
437 schools have been told to stop the practice of morning assembly outdoors, while construction firms are being asked to spray water into the air, in an attempt to stop dust spreading. Large construction projects have been temporarily halted, with the BMA only allowing work that doesn’t create dust, such as indoor painting.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang is calling on all outdoor workers to wear masks, adding that the air pollution is likely to continue in Bangkok for the next 2 months.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
