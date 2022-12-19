Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)

Phuket is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world and it’s no wonder why. With its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, delicious food, and unique culture, Phuket is the perfect place to celebrate the 2023 New Year. From spectacular fireworks displays to beach parties to cultural events, there’s something for everyone when it comes to ringing in the New Year in Phuket. With its warm climate and laid-back atmosphere, Phuket is the ideal place to kick off a new year of adventure and exploration. So, pick one of the venues below and make the most out of your New Year celebration in Phuket!

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

Krua Talad Yai is an award-winning restaurant located in the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town. It is an elegant and sophisticated restaurant, with a modern and stylish interior. The menu features a selection of Thai and international cuisine, offering dishes from the land and the sea. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list and an array of cocktails and spirits. Diners can also enjoy a relaxing atmosphere, with an outdoor terrace, and live music. The Krua Talad Yai team are passionate about creating a unique and memorable dining experience, with the freshest ingredients and authentic flavours. They strive to bring the best of Thai cuisine, while also highlighting the unique culture and traditions of Phuket.

It’s the last day of the year, so celebrate with an enticing spread of delectable delicacies like cheese and cold cuts. Australian ribeye steak, oven-baked sea bass, roasted turkey, fresh oysters, cooked-to-order seafood, sushi & sashimi, international desserts, and more!

Date & Time: Sat Dec 31, 2022, from 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, 1 Soi Surin, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Chang Wat Phuket 83000

Venue: Krua Talad Yai 2nd floor

Price: THB 1450 net per adult including free-flow soft drinks

THB 650 net per child (4-12 years old) including free-flow soft drinks.

Beverage package from THB 695 net per person

The Surin Phuket

Looking to ring in 2023 over an amazing night? The Surin Phuket is hosting one of the most awaited parties of the year! So join the special New Year’s Eve extravaganza by enjoying a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala dinner buffet. There will be a selection of wines, beers, cocktails and spirits to choose from. There will also be a live band to entertain you during dinner!

Date and Time: Saturday 31 December 2022 from 19:30 hrs at Poolside

Location: The Surin Phuket, 118 Soi Hat Surin 8, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 8311

Price: THB 15,000++ per person including beverage until 23:00 hrs.

THB 9,000++ per person for children from 13 to 17 years old.

THB 3,500++ per person for children from 7 to 12 years old.

Free for children below 7 years old.

Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Enjoy your New Year in paradise and make memories that will last a lifetime at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa. The hotel is hosting a starry night new year’s eve party at the Beach Lawn. So treat yourself to a lavish buffet dinner and a glass of champagne as you watch the clock strike midnight. The New Year’s Eve celebrations culminate with the resort’s beautiful infinity pool is the perfect place to relax and take in the stunning views of the surrounding area. With its luxurious accommodations and unbeatable views, the Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is the perfect place to bring in the New Year.

Date & Time Saturday 31 December 2022 7 pm-midnight at Beach Lawn

Location: Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, 555, Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Price: *𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙔 𝘽𝙄𝙍𝘿 𝘿𝙀𝘼𝙇* book by 25th Dec:

Buffet only THB 6,099++ per person

Children 4-11 years old, pay only THB 3,049++

Bottomless Beverage Package THB 2,499++ per person

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

To have a truly memorable start to 2023, celebrate New Year at The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach. The resort is offering a range of activities and events to help you celebrate in style. On New Year’s Eve, you can indulge in a sumptuous buffet dinner, complete with complimentary sparkling wine, before taking part in a spectacular firework display. There will also be live music and entertainment, plus a selection of drinks, snacks and desserts on offer. For those looking to continue the festivities into the early hours of the morning, the resort is offering a special New Year’s Eve Party Package which includes a 5-course dinner, drinks, live music and more. With its stunning location, high-end facilities and superb service, the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach is the perfect destination to bring in 2023.

Saturday 31 December 2022

Starry-Eyed Italian Dinner

Toast the New Year in refined style with bubbles and a specially crafted 5-course set menu. Savour a unique culinary journey with an exquisite VERO dinner created by our innovative Italian Chef de Cuisine, Nicolino Lalla, for a truly memorable end to 2022

Venue: VERO TRATTORIA & WINE BAR Time: 19:00 – 23:00 hrs Price: THB 7,500++ per person (includes a bottle of Chandon Rose per person and Roaring 20’s Party) THB 1,500++ per child aged 8 – 12 years old. Dress Code: 20’s Style

Pullman Roaring 20’s Dinner Party

Set to the backdrop of Azur Pool, celebrate the end of 2022 at one of the resort’s most unique dining venues. Step back to the roaring 20s with live entertainment to kick-start the celebrations.

Venue: AZUR POOL Time: 19:00 – 01:00 hrs Price: THB 6,900++ (food only) THB 1,500++ per child aged 8 – 12 years old. Kids under 8 years old dine on us. Dress Code: 20’s Style

Angsana Laguna Phuket

Kick off the new year in style with a delicious brunch at AZURA Phuket. Start your day with a delicious buffet of freshly prepared food, including classic breakfast dishes, international favourites, and classic Thai dishes. Enjoy a complimentary sparkling wine or a refreshing cocktail to accompany your meal, and soak up the stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The brunch will also feature live music and entertainment to keep you entertained, and the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the start of the New Year.

Highlights

• Live Food Stations

• Free-flow Bloody Mary

• Live Band

• DJ

• Kid’s Corner

• Massage Corner

• Pool & Beach Access

Date & Time:1 January 2023 11:30 – 15:30

Venue: Azura Beach

Location: Angsana Laguna Phuket, 10 Moo 4 Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Price: For brunch THB 2,499 per person

For brunch & free-flow soft drinks THB 999 per child 7-12 years

Additional options:

•Free-flow Soft Drink THB 799 per person

•Free-flow Premium Beverages THB 1,499 per person

Banyan Tree Phuket

Come and enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience at The Watercourt Banyan Tree Phuket this New Year’s! The Watercourt Banyan Tree Phuket is offering exquisite New Year’s cuisine for all its guests. Chefs are preparing a variety of dishes from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, featuring traditional Thai flavours. Groove to the signature beats of our Live Band, DJ and at midnight watch spectacular fireworks over the lagoon. At night, The Watercourt transforms and presents its international flair across an expanded fine buffet. Utilising locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, the restaurant presents a mesmerizing selection of Phuketian seafood.

Saturday 31st December 2022

Time: (Cocktails & Canapes: 7:30 PM | Gala Dinner: 8:30 PM)

Early Bird Offer (Book before 28th December 2022)

The Watercourt: THB 14,450 net per person including a bottle of wine per couple

VIP Deck: THB 16,150 net per person includes a bottle of wine per couple

Kids aged 6 – 12 years old THB 7,225 net per person

After 28th December 2022 onwards

The Watercourt: THB 17,000 net per person including a bottle of wine per couple

VIP Deck: THB 19,000 net per person includes a bottle of wine per couple

Kids aged 6 – 12 years old THB 8,500 net per person

Kudo beach club

Dance the night away and immerse yourself in the true spirit of Kudo Beach Club: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails, and the best tunes on the island! Kudo Beach Club will ring in the New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, complete with signature entertainment, live performers, and a line-up of international and resident DJs! Our Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala overlooking the spectacular Patong Beach begins at 7 p.m., followed by an after-party. For those looking to maximize their experience, an exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages, and a selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available. This event will sell out quickly and promises to be one to remember!

BBQ SELECTION | BEACH AREA | 7PM – 10PM

DINNER PACKAGE 5: 7,000 THB per person Net.

Includes Tasting Platter + 1/2 bottle of House wine

In conclusion, spending New Year’s in Phuket’s best venues is a great way to experience the magic of the city. Not only will you enjoy the delicious food and ambience, but you will also have the chance to make lasting memories with friends and family. From the spectacular views of the ocean to the traditional Thai cuisine, you are sure to have an unforgettable night!

