Thailand

Weather for March 6

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Weather for March 6

Bangkok

Partly cloudy. High 35ºC. Winds S at 15 to 25 km/h.



Phuket

Partly cloudy. High 31ºC. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 km/h.



Chiang Mai

Generally clear. High 36ºC. Winds S at 10 to 15 km/h.



Pattaya

Generally clear. High 31ºC. Winds S at 15 to 30 km/h.



Hua Hin

Partly cloudy. High 32ºC. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 km/h.



Ko Samui

Partly cloudy. High 26ºC. Winds E at 10 to 15 km/h.





The Thaiger

Thailand

Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 6, 2019

By

Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO

SCREENSHOT: Facebook/อนันชัย พูพิลึก

Three people are dead, nine people are injured and five vehicles have been damaged after a truck’s brakes failed in Sa Kaeo, near the Cambodian border.

Thairath reports that the accident happened in Sa Kaeo yesterday. The truck collided head on with five vehicles as it sped down a hill.

One of the sedans caught fire after being hit by the truck. The three people in the sedan died. A worker on the side of the road died after the wayward truck rolled over on top of him.

45 year old Supin Rodtabtan, the truck driver, says that he was unable to slow down the truck as he was driving down the hill. The truck just gathered speed and he panicked.

Police have charged him with reckless driving causing injury and death, and damaging property.

ขออนุญาตเผยแพร่นาทีอุบัติเหตุเมื่อเช้านี้5มีค.62 ที่ ช่องตะโก จากกล้องหน้ารถผู้ เดินทางประสบเหตุการณ์

Posted by อนันชัย พูพิลึก on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

VIDEO: Posted by Ananchai Pupiluek

 

Plastics

Thailand to ban import of plastic waste

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 6, 2019

By

Thailand to ban import of plastic waste

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is proposing to the Thai cabinet a total ban on the import of plastic waste into Thailand. The ban would start in 2020.

Thai PBS reports that the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Surasak Karnjanarat says, that as imports of plastic waste are to end next year, Thailand will increase recycling of locally-generated plastic waste by as much as 100% within ten years.

The application of new measures will require plastic products to contain a certain percentage of recycled plastic. The minister says he is confident that Thailand has the technology and facilities to reach this goal.

Currently, about two million tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Thailand each year but only 500,000 tonnes are recycled.  In the meantime, plastic trash is currently allowed to be imported for use in production of plastic products to save cost.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Election

Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

March 5, 2019

By

Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well

Two weekends coming up where, if you absolutely, really, really need to have a drink, you’ll need to stock up. Alternatively you could leave the country.

There will now be a 24 hour alcohol ban in the weekend BEFORE the general election on March 24 as well as on the weekend of the election. This update from the Election Commission.

Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.

That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24.

So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election.  Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission has confirmed additional bans on March 16 and 17 today.

During the announcement he said that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.

In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.



Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission

SOURCE: Thai Rath

