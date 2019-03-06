Weather for March 6 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Weather for March 6
Bangkok
Partly cloudy. High 35ºC. Winds S at 15 to 25 km/h.
Phuket
Partly cloudy. High 31ºC. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 km/h.
Chiang Mai
Generally clear. High 36ºC. Winds S at 10 to 15 km/h.
Pattaya
Generally clear. High 31ºC. Winds S at 15 to 30 km/h.
Hua Hin
Partly cloudy. High 32ºC. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 km/h.
Ko Samui
Partly cloudy. High 26ºC. Winds E at 10 to 15 km/h.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO
SCREENSHOT: Facebook/อนันชัย พูพิลึก
Three people are dead, nine people are injured and five vehicles have been damaged after a truck’s brakes failed in Sa Kaeo, near the Cambodian border.
Thairath reports that the accident happened in Sa Kaeo yesterday. The truck collided head on with five vehicles as it sped down a hill.
One of the sedans caught fire after being hit by the truck. The three people in the sedan died. A worker on the side of the road died after the wayward truck rolled over on top of him.
45 year old Supin Rodtabtan, the truck driver, says that he was unable to slow down the truck as he was driving down the hill. The truck just gathered speed and he panicked.
Police have charged him with reckless driving causing injury and death, and damaging property.
ขออนุญาตเผยแพร่นาทีอุบัติเหตุเมื่อเช้านี้5มีค.62 ที่ ช่องตะโก จากกล้องหน้ารถผู้ เดินทางประสบเหตุการณ์
Posted by อนันชัย พูพิลึก on Tuesday, March 5, 2019
VIDEO: Posted by Ananchai Pupiluek
Plastics
Thailand to ban import of plastic waste
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is proposing to the Thai cabinet a total ban on the import of plastic waste into Thailand. The ban would start in 2020.
Thai PBS reports that the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Surasak Karnjanarat says, that as imports of plastic waste are to end next year, Thailand will increase recycling of locally-generated plastic waste by as much as 100% within ten years.
The application of new measures will require plastic products to contain a certain percentage of recycled plastic. The minister says he is confident that Thailand has the technology and facilities to reach this goal.
Currently, about two million tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Thailand each year but only 500,000 tonnes are recycled. In the meantime, plastic trash is currently allowed to be imported for use in production of plastic products to save cost.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Election
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
Two weekends coming up where, if you absolutely, really, really need to have a drink, you’ll need to stock up. Alternatively you could leave the country.
There will now be a 24 hour alcohol ban in the weekend BEFORE the general election on March 24 as well as on the weekend of the election. This update from the Election Commission.
Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.
That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24.
So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election. Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission has confirmed additional bans on March 16 and 17 today.
During the announcement he said that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.
In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.
Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
American backpacker refuses to pay for girl he brought back to hostel, punches staff
Kite protest as Samui airport’s neighbors demand more compensation
‘No homosexuals in Malaysia” – Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture minister
Water restrictions on the agenda again as Phuket’s dams get low
Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO
Rawai luxury villas on ‘pause’ along Ao Sane beach
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui
Where there’s fire, there’s smoke – Lampang mountains
Two killed when motorbike rider and passenger ploughed into a house
Tourists head to Nan for stunning yellow blossoms
“Measles vaccine doesn’t cause autism” – conclusive Danish study
Weather for March 6
Wanted Russian arrested after hiding in Phuket for four years
Air quality for Thailand – March 6
Bangkok Airways spending 3 billion on new planes, airports
Thailand to ban import of plastic waste
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Opinion2 days ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
-
Pattaya2 days ago
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
-
Bangkok1 day ago
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – no plans to re-open The Beach
-
Phuket3 days ago
Five metre king cobra caught in Kathu