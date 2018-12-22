Wealth inequality becomes a focus of the election campaign | The Thaiger

Thailand
Wealth inequality becomes a focus of the election campaign
GRAPHICS: Karnjana Lao – The Nation
Thailand is among the countries with the largest gap between the rich and the poor, with a disproportionate slice of the national wealth and income going to the wealthiest 1 per cent of the population.
Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai and Democrats have been focussing on the ‘wealth gap’ as a theme in their electioneering, leading up to the February 24 poll next year. Both parties, traditionally political rivals, are slamming the current Thai government for economic shortfalls and accuse it of widening the national income gap.
The Democrat and Pheu Thai parties both unveiled their election platforms and key candidates for the national elections, with a focus on economic issues and state welfare.
Former PM and Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva says his party had six policies to help low-income citizens, while Pheu Thai’s top candidates – Chatchart Sitthiphan and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan – slammed the outgoing military government’s economic policies, saying they had badly hurt middle- and low-income groups.
Both parties’ events were broadcast live on Facebook and other social-media platforms, which have become popular channels to reach voters.
Thai Life
Fine tuning on same-sex Bill before it goes to Cabinet next week
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
The Life Partnership Bill has been updated to recognise more rights for same-sex couples before it heads to the Cabinet for approval next week.
LGBT media specialist Vitaya Saeng-aroon, however, said: “The bill mentions these rights as ‘examples’ (of the rights same-sex couples are entitled to) but without more details, how effective it is in practice is questionable.”
He believed the RLPD intended to test the water. If the Cabinet approves the revision, the bill will head to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) where more revisions and details will follow, he said.
Despite a strong support from Thai nationals, the bill was viewed by many as incomplete, without recognising many rights enjoyed by straight couples, such as the right to adopt a child, receive the spouse’s public and private welfare, pension, civil-servant medical welfare, and spouse-status income tax deduction, among others.
The bill, however, recognises same-sex couples can jointly manage debts and assets, inherit their spouse’s assets, and become a guardian for their spouse.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Thailand
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
A female baby elephant, less than a month old, has been found alone, with a rotten, worm-filled leg caused by a metal trap.
The Nation reports that she was found by villagers in Khao Hoi Hua, Moo 8, Amphoe Khao Chamao, Rayong Province who alerted forest rangers from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and took her on the sidecar of their motorcycle.
The little elephant was emancipated from lack of food and milk as her herd had left her behind for many days before she got free from the trap.
Villagers speculate the she may have also encountered a pack of wild dogs and fled to a rubber plantation before meeting with the villagers.
The rangers contacted veterinarians from Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Sri Racha).
“The wire cut into the front left leg. The wound was rotten and worms were seen squirming,” said veterinarian Nattanon Panpetch.
They cleaned her infected wounds and gave her antibiotics. They planned to also conduct a bone x-ray and blood tests and examine her wounds to see if they needed to amputate her infected foot.
The elephant is now staying in the sanctuary for treatment and rehabilitation. According to Wildlife Alliance, snaring is a problem in many forests across the region, especially in Vietnam and Laos.
It is also found on the rise in Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Thailand. The traps are set up to catch smaller animals like boars and deer but can also catch medium-to-large animals and strip the forest of its biodiversity.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
PHOTO: ABC Action news, Bangkok Post
A Thai university has announced that the first domestically produced satellite has now entered orbit. Weighing in at 1 kilogram and measuring only 10 centimetres on each side, the tiny educational satellite was one of 64 on board the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California on Tuesday.
Pongsatorn Saisutjarit heads the research team who designed and build the satellite at the King Mongkut University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB).
Pongsatorn studied in Tokyo Gakugei University and graduated from the University of Tokyo’s department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Pongsatorn believes that the systematic thinking process and precision techniques he learned in Japan helped make this project a success.
The satellite is named KNACKSAT, an acronym for KMUTNB Academic Challenge of Knowledge Satellite (try saying that three times fast).
In 2012 the Tokyo graduate started the KNACKSAT project and in three years was able to secure government funding by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
The satellite uses amateur radio frequencies for data transmission along with an iPhone 4 camera. Its antenna is fashioned from a metal tape measure purchased at a Japanese dollar store and most of its components come from Japan, while some Japanese companies offered their expertise in support of the project.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
