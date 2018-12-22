100 illegal road racers invade Pattaya roads | The Thaiger

Pattaya
100 illegal road racers invade Pattaya roads
More than 100 motorcyclists have taken part in road racing on two roads in Pattaya early this morning. Witnesses say there was no police presence to stop the illegal activities.
Tipped off by local residents, reporters from The Nation went to the area at 2am and found motorcyclists gathered on Sukhumvit Road and Jomtien 2 Road in Tambon Nong Plue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
The motorcyclists were seen racing from Theppasit Intersection to Chaiyapruek Intersection on Sukhumvit Road. Several of them showed off by raising their front wheels during the race.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
Famous 52 year old hippo gets a new home
Mae Mali, the celebrated 52 year old hippo, has settled into a new home in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri.
Atthaporn Sriheran, director of the Khao Kheow zoo, said the longest living hippo in Thailand was moved from the closed Dusit Zoo in Bangkok to Khao Kheow on December 18.
He said Mae Mali has fully rehabilitated after the move and now appears happy rolling in water and walks up to eat fresh grass sometimes.
Atthaporn said he is confident that Mae Mali will be happy in her new home.
Mae Mali and her great grandson Tua Kheow were reunited with most of her babies that lived in the open zoo in Chon Buri.
She joined 8,0000 other animals at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Hua Hin
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
A Russian living in Hua Hin is attempting to cross the Gulf of Thailand. And he’s not going on the daily ferry. His mode of transport is just a paddle board.
Vladimir Kruchinin was scheduled to depart on Monday from the shores of Pattaya, according to his Facebook page.
“Exciting times at 4am for the start of our Pattaya to Hua Hin crossing… but it was not to be with technical difficulties with the support boat… back for another attempt soon!”
37 year old Vladimir will navigate the 110 kilometres across the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin using just his stand up paddle board. Bad weather on Monday forced him to postpone his initial departure date. He says he first started paddle boarding in 2016 and became hooked after renting a board from a resort at Sam Roi Yot beach.
“At that moment, I fell in love with stand up paddle boarding and within a week I had my own first board”, Vladimir told Thaivisa.
He told Thaivisa how he has lived in Hua Hin with his wife and son since 2012.
“Since that time, the sport plays a major role in my life. Thanks to SUP, I have improved my physique, have discovered many interesting places and have found new friends”.
“Usually in the daytime, I travel around 20 to 40 kms. When you are surrounded by such beautiful scenery in Thailand, a long way doesn’t seem so far. The first time I paddled over 70 km in one day, I realised that much greater lengths were possible.
“I had a dream of crossing the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin. At first, I was scared at the thought, but now I am determined to do it. The path will take me across about 110 km. I’m yet to achieve such distances in a day but I believe I am capable”.
You can follow Vladimir’s progress HERE.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Pattaya
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
A 64 year old Thai woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from a British man after he bought sex from her and another woman.
Pattaya police say that Penchan Hale was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday for allegedly drugging and stealing from 56 year old George Andrew Lerce last Saturday night. (Original story below)
The tourist filed a complaint with Pattaya police that he brought two Thai women to have sex at his condominium room after which a younger woman left and the older one asked to stay overnight.
Lerce said when he woke, his diamond cross and £1,000 (41,000 baht) were missing.
He said he suspected he was drugged and presented samples of the pills he took to police.
But the suspect denied the allegations, saying she was drunk so she stayed over. She said when she woke, Penchan found the Briton was still sleeping so she took her cash and the diamond cross. She claimed she took only £10, not £1,000.
Penchan said she exchanged the foreign currency and shared the money with another woman and then left for Bangkok, where she was later arrested.
ORIGINAL STORY…
A British man has made an official complaint to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth 100,000 baht were stolen from his room yesterday.
The 56 year old British man, whose name has been withheld, told police he met two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am (Saturday morning).
They returned to his room and had consensual sex.
One of the women then left, but the other said she lived far away and was too drunk to make the effort, so it was agreed she could stay (you know what’s coming, right?).
The man said he awoke on Saturday evening to find his room ransacked and valuables missing, including 3,000 Thai baht.
He found two tablets in a plastic bag and learned from a pharmacist they were sleeping pills. He believed the women had used the drug to knock him out.
Police have found clear images of both women recorded on CCTV and were testing the pills left behind.
STORY: The Nation
