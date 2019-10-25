Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
People living in 22 Thai provinces are being warned to prepare for shortages of drinking water during the upcoming dry season, due to start on November 1. The warning was issued by the National Water Resources Office, citing low levels in reservoirs, which are the main sources for tap water production waterworks in 22 provinces.
Areas at risk identified by the office are in northern, north-eastern, eastern and southern provinces.
In Phuket the three main reservoirs have been slowly filling up in the recent month but none of them are near full and fears persist for an acute water shortage on the island at some stage during the coming high season of tourist traffic. The average rainfall on the southern island has been less than half the average rainfall for August, September and October.
Measures have been adopted by agencies charged with dealing with water shortages. including dredging water channels to allow greater volumes of water to flow into reservoirs, drilling underground wells, enlarging storage ponds and the purchase of water to supply to those in urgent need.
The Royal Irrigation Department has announced that people should use water sparingly.
There are currently about 6 billion cubic metres of usable water in reservoirs in the affected provinces, with 5 billion cubic metres reserved for consumption and ecological preservation, leaving only 1 billion cubic metres for use in agriculture.
This means farmers in the Chao Phraya river basin may not be able to grow a second crop of rice this year.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Economy
Second phase of government’s economic stimulus package off to a good start
The government has launched phase 2 of its Chim-Shop-Chai scheme, aimed at boosting the country’s economy.
The second phase is aimed at those who missed out on subscribing the first time round, with each person entitled to a 1,000 baht giveaway and a 15 – 20% rebate on spending between 30,000 and 50,000 baht.
Thai PBS World reports that the uptake for the second phase, launched at 6.00am yesterday, has been significant, with the quota of 500,000 subscribers being reached in under an hour and twenty minutes. There is a limit of one million subscribers a day, with registration open for three days only.
Within three days of subscribing, participants receive a text message inviting them to install the G-Wallet 1 app in order to receive the 1,000 baht giveaway and the G-Wallet 2 app to receive the 15 – 20% rebate on spending. Subscribers must spend the money in a province other than the one in which they live.
It’s reported that ten million people signed up for phase 1 of the scheme, although they were entitled to the 15 – 20% rebate only and not the cash giveaway. The government is calling phase 1 a success, saying it has provided a significant boost to the domestic economy.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Bangkok
Thirty public parks in Bangkok to open for Loy Krathong festival
Bangkok will open 30 public parks for the forthcoming Loy Krathong Festival, which is set to take place on November 11.
Thai Residents reports that the parks will enable both locals and tourists to participate in the festival by floating krathongs in the parks’ ponds.
A krathong is a floating container that holds various items including incense sticks, a candle, and a coin, often with strands of hair or fingernail clippings added. The latter items are included as a symbol of letting go of past negativity.
Krathongs were traditionally fashioned from banana leaves but in later years, less environmentally-friendly materials such as Styrofoam began to be incorporated.
It’s now hoped that opening more parks will encourage festival-goers to use the pools and ponds in the parks instead of releasing krathongs in the city’s rivers and natural waterways where they end up being a source of pollution. By contrast, krathongs placed in the parks’ ponds can later be removed by city workers.
The Loy Krathong celebrations will begin before sunrise at 5.00am, with the parks remaining open until midnight.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Medical
US pushing for delay to Thai ban on glyphosate in order to protect imports
The US is urging Thailand to delay its forthcoming ban on glyphosate, saying it will have a significant impact on the country’s import of soybean, wheat, coffee, apples, grapes and other produce from the US and elsewhere, which totals around 51 billion baht annually.
The Nation reports that the US Agricultural Department made the request after Thailand announced a ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, in response to claims from lobbyists that the farm chemicals are toxic.
It’s understood that Ted McKinney from the US Agricultural Department has written to PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and nine other ministers asking the Thai government to reconsider the ban on glyphosate.
Mr McKinney claims the decision was not based on scientific evidence and says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US hasn’t found any evidence that glyphosate is a threat to human health.
“The EPA’s findings are consistent with scientific reviews conducted by others including Japan, European Union, Australia and the Joint Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations/World Health Organisation Meeting on Pesticide Residues.”
Photo: nationthailand
The US Embassy in Bangkok has also written to Industry Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, expressing concern over the impact on Thai farmers and US exports to Thailand.
It estimates the cost to Thai farmers could be between 75 and 125 billion baht due to the expensive substitute products needed and if substitutes prove ineffective, manual labour would need to be employed to remove weeds, adding to the costs. These expenses, when added to the fallout from crop-yield losses, could lead to costs of up to 128 billion baht.
“Of the greatest concern to the US and other Thai agricultural trading partners is an immediate cessation of trade in soybeans, wheat, coffee, apples and grapes among other crops, with the disruption to trade that Thai imports worth as high as $1.7 billion (52 billion baht) annually.”
Suriya has called for the government to carry out a detailed study on the proposed substitutes due to the number of groups that will be affected by the ban.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
